Minister accused in India’s growing #MeToo storm

NED DELHI: India’s belated #MeToo movement snowballed Tuesday after a clutch of female journalists accused a minister in Narendra Modi’s government, a well-known veteran editor, of sexual harassment.
The women took to Twitter to allege how M.J. Akbar, now a junior foreign minister, conducted job interviews and meetings in fancy hotel rooms and made sexual advances when they were starting out in the media.
Priya Ramani, the first journalist to go public with the allegations, identified Akbar as the unnamed editor whose inappropriate behavior she had written about in an article last year.
Ramani said she was 23 when Akbar called her to a Mumbai hotel room for a job interview around 20 years ago.
Akbar was “an expert on obscene phone calls, texts, inappropriate compliments and not taking no for an answer,” she said in the article which she reposted on Twitter on Monday.
“You know how to pinch, pat, rub, grab and assault. Speaking up against you still carries a heavy price that many young women cannot afford to pay.”
India’s foreign ministry was yet to respond to a request for comment from AFP and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj ignored reporters when asked whether she would investigate the claims.
Akbar — who has edited prominent Indian newspapers like The Telegraph, Asian Age and The Sunday Guardian and is a also a member of parliament — was yet to comment.
Another journalist, preferring to remain anonymous, said she declined a job offer after “the whole experience of an interview sitting on a bed in a hotel room followed by an invitation to come over for a drink.”
Journalist Prerna Singh Bindra said Akbar “made life at work hell” when she refused his sexual overtures.
Many women in India have in recent days taken to social media to out sexual predators, emboldening others to come out with their experiences.
Bollywood figures, stand-up comedians and other top journalists have all found themselves accused of abusing their positions to behave improperly toward women.
The trigger appeared to be actress Tanushree Dutta, who has accused well-known Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of inappropriate behavior on a film set 10 years ago.
On Monday, the political editor of the leading Hindustan Times daily quit amid swirling allegations of sexual misconduct.
KANDAHAR: An election candidate was among eight killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said, days ahead of a parliamentary vote that militants have vowed to disrupt.
Another 11 people were wounded when the attacker blew himself up inside Saleh Mohammad Asikzai’s campaign office in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zhwak told AFP.
Asikzai, a young first-time candidate, was campaigning on a platform of “positive change.”
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Helmand has long been a stronghold for the Taliban, which was toppled from power in a US-led invasion in 2001.
President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said Afghans who believed in democracy would not allow “terrorists” to stop the elections.
It is not clear how many people were inside the room at the time of the blast, which comes a day after the Taliban warned candidates to pull out of the “bogus” election scheduled for October 20.
Describing the polls as a “malicious American conspiracy” and urging voters to boycott them, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would pull no punches to disrupt the ballot.
It was the second suicide attack to target a parliamentary candidate since campaigning officially kicked off on September 28.
An attack on a rally in the eastern province of Nangarhar on October 2 killed 13 people and wounded more than 40. The Daesh group claimed the attack, which the candidate survived.
Violence had been expected to escalate ahead of the poll, which more than 2,500 candidates are contesting.
Tuesday’s attack takes the number of candidates murdered in targeted killings to at least six.
Hundreds of civilians also have been killed or wounded in poll-related violence in recent months.
Preparations for the ballot, which is is a test run for next year’s presidential vote, have been in turmoil for months and there has been debate about whether the vote should go ahead.
Bureaucratic inefficiency, allegations of industrial-scale fraud and an eleventh-hour pledge for biometric verification of voters threaten to derail the process, which is three years late.
Some 54,000 members of Afghanistan’s beleaguered security forces will be responsible for protecting more than 5,000 polling centers on election day.
But there are concerns over how they will manage as the Taliban and IS step up attacks across the country.
In other violence, “hundreds” of Taliban fighters stormed a military post in the northern province of Jowzjan on Monday, provincial police chief Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani told AFP.
At least 12 soldiers and 30 Taliban fighters were killed in the attack, he said.