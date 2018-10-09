The Weeknd gets candid on Bella Hadid’s birthday

DUBAI: Bella Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday on Tuesday and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd, was quick to celebrate with a series of intimate photos posted on Instagram.



“Happy birthday, angel,” the singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, captioned a string of PDA-heavy photos, including a short video of the loved-up pair.



We can’t help but hope that this declaration of love means the US-Palestinian model will join her pop star beau as he performs at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, but that remains to be seen.



The couple recently rekindled their much-reported-on romance after splitting in November 2016, after which The Weeknd reportedly had short-term relationship with fellow pop superstar Selena Gomez.



However, fast-forward to 2018 and the couple seem to be back on track and have been spotted together around the world.



Hadid’s year has been a whirlwind in her love life and career — she just nabbed the cover of Harper Bazaar Arabia’s October issue in the second time the model has posed for the title.



Hadid unveiled the two cover photos on her Instagram page a last week. The photos were shot in Rome by acclaimed photographer Mariano Vivanco and saw Hadid channel various looks.



“Portraying both an Italian diva and an Arabian princess, I feel I have to capture the strength and vibrant internal beauty of both kinds of woman,” Hadid told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.



In one of her looks, Hadid boasts an exquisite bun by hair stylist Joey George. The three-tiered bun is paired with a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari jewelry. In the other cover photo, Hadid wears a beautiful emerald-colored coat and finishes it off with green Bulgari jewels.



Just last month, Hadid was on the cover of Pop magazine’s September issue. That magazine spread saw Hadid posing inside a see-through box on a pedestal while viewers examine her as though is an exhibit at a museum.



The series, called “Goldfish Bella,” was partly shot by Stevie Dance, a New York-based fashion stylist, designer and director, who got behind the camera for the cover images. Pop is a British fashion magazine that was co-founded in 2000 by Ashley Heath and editor Katie Grand. Speaking about the photoshoot, Heath revealed the theme was a play on the star’s “fame and celebrity life,” according to the Daily Mail.