Saudi Arabia’s cabinet rejects interference in the Kingdom's affairs

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia rejects any interference in its internal affairs, and is capable of protecting its interests, maintaining its security and preserving its achievements against extremist ideologies, the Cabinet said on Tuesday during a session chaired by King Salman.
It hailed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s interview with Bloomberg in which he emphasized Saudi Arabia’s political, economic, military, security and social agendas, its reform and development plans, and its stances on various regional and international issues.
Media Minister Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said after the session that the Cabinet reviewed reports on the latest regional and international developments and events.
“Saudi Arabia provided over the past eight years $1.03 billion in humanitarian assistance to refugees around the world, $239.7 million in assistance through the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and $93.2 million through the International Organization for Migration (IOM),” he added.
The Cabinet discussed the Arab Parliament’s recent meetings in Cairo that discussed a peaceful solution to Yemen’s conflict and condemned Iran’s support for Houthi rebels, their launching of ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia, and Tehran’s threats against neighboring countries, Al-Awwad said.
The Cabinet condemned a suicide attack that targeted an election rally in eastern Afghanistan, and a terrorist attack that targeted a military convoy in southeast Turkey, killing and injuring dozens.
Saudi Arabia has pledged to support Afghanistan and Turkey in their fight against terrorism, the Cabinet said, offering condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
The Cabinet commended the care given by the Kingdom to the Qur’an, including King Salman’s patronizing of a Saudi-organized international competition to memorize, recite and interpret the holy book.
The competition was held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah with 115 contestants from 82 countries.
The Cabinet approved the assignment of the transport minister, or whoever he appoints, to discuss with his Iraqi counterparts draft agreements on maritime transport cooperation and on organizing passenger and cargo transport by land.
US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami
LONDON: US police have launched a murder investigation after a Saudi student was found dead in his Florida apartment.
The body of Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, was discovered by his room mate on Sunday in a building opposite the University of Miami where he was studying.
Miami-Dade Police Department said Abualfaraj was found with “multiple signs of trauma.”
Abualfaraj, from Jeddah, went to study architecture in Miami in May 2015, US media reported.
“It’s an open investigation and we are working to find any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything at the time and we are working right now to possibly find out if anyone can produce some kind of a sketch of the person, or something of that nature, to provide leads,” Det. Chris Thomas told Arab News.
He said the cause of death was unknown and possible motive was unclear. The “investigation is still in the early stages,” Det. Thomas said.
He said a medical examiner would carry out an autopsy soon, without specifying a date.
Det. Thomas said police have spoken to many people close to Abualfaraj, including his roommate, and they have provided whatever information they have to “piece together what they saw and if there is a possibility of them producing some kind of photograph of the person.”
A vigil was held for Abualfaraj by the university’s students and staff on Monday, and classes were canceled to mourn the student.
In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, Abualfaraj said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
“What is disturbing is you have a 23-year-old male, in the university, trying to better himself. And because of this incident and the magnitude of this incident, it’s really very disturbing,” Det. Thomas told CBS Miami in a separate interview.
Det. Thomas also said Abualfaraj’s family has been notified.
In a statement to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said it has been informed about the incident and is following up with the investigation, while providing all the necessary support to his family.
The University of Miami said it was working closely with police and was “deeply saddened by this tragic news.”