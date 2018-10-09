Brilliant Drew Brees eyes up more records for New Orleans Saints after passing Peyton Manning mark

LONDON: Drew Brees said he had no intention of taking his foot off the gas after he broke the all-time record for career-passing yards.
Before the match against the Washington Redskins the New Orleans Saints quarterback needed 201 yards to pass Peyton Manning’s mark of 71,940. The 39-year-old and the fans did not have to wait long as Brees overtook his contemporary rival in the second-quarter when he found Tre’Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown.
Having made history Brees then set about breaking yet more records — he currently has 499 touchdown passes, one short of joining Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady in the 500 club.
“I still feel like there’s work to be done,” Brees said.
“I will remember that one for a long time,” he said.
“It has truly been a dream come true. Truly proud and very grateful.”
Brees threw for 363 yards in the 43-19 win over the Redskins as he took his career yards total to 72,103 yards.
“I don’t know if that will ever sink in,” he added.
“I didn’t set out on this journey to break these records.
“I just play because I love the game and I love to compete and I love being part of this organization.”
At high school Brees was considered too small to be a professional quarterback and he was not picked up in the first round of the 2001 draft. After that his first club, the San Diego Chargers, discarded him after a shoulder injury in 2005. That set the stage for a move to the Saints, where he memorably led them to an emotional 2010 Super Bowl win and his own journey into the record books.
“I think about all the people who have influenced my life in such a powerful way, and there were so many of those people that were here tonight, that witnessed this, so many people that I spoke to this week that are a part of this, and so many other still that I have yet to have a chance to reach out to.
“Two of the people who had biggest influence on my football career certainly and on who I am, growing up, are my mum and my grandfather, and they’re in heaven. They’re no longer here, but I know that they would be proud,” Brees added.
The 43-19 win over the Redskins summed up what has made Brees a record-breaker and one of the all-time-great NFL playmakers. He completed 26 of 29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Not only that, but he finished with a 89.5 completion percentage.
Despite his regular brilliance and his Super Bowl ring, Brees has never really got the accolades he deserves and is not spoken about in the same breath as the likes of Manning, Brady, John Elway and Joe Montana. Should he lead the Saints to a second Super Bowl then that may well change.
Brazil set to experiment against Saudi Arabia, says former star Julio Baptista
- Green Falcons set to face Neymar and Co. on Friday.
- IIt will be the fourth time the sides have met with the Samba stars having won all four matches.
SAO PAULO: Riyadh is expected to morph into Little Rio when the Brazilian national team touch down in Saudi Arabia tonight.
The Selecao will face the Green Falcons on Friday at King Saud University Stadium in what is the latest in a long list of lucrative exhibitions that see the world’s most marketable national team traversing the planet like a footballing Harlem Globetrotters.
While some criticize the fact the five-time World Champions are routinely pushed and pulled across the globe, that is the precise purpose of the Brazil Global Tour, says Julio Baptista. And the former Arsenal and Real Madrid attacker believes it is crucial that Arab fans can enjoy watching a team they rarely have the chance to see in the flesh.
“The people who organize these matches, they put them in different places to give opportunities to fans who never usually get the chance to see these players and these matches live,” Baptista told Arab News. “That’s why we have these games in different corners of the world, so the fans in Saudi Arabia for example can see the game, meet the players, and get to see them all playing up close. That’s important.”
In 2012, the governing body for Brazilian football, CBF, signed a lucrative agreement with Pitch International, handing the British marketing agency the rights to all national team friendlies for the next 10 years. Since then, the Selecao have played 43 exhibitions across six continents while the CBF have had to deal with allegations that the organizers have a say in deciding the squad.
Friday’s clash will be Brazil’s first against Saudi Arabia since a 1-0 friendly loss in 2002 and a first in the Middle East since 2010 when they lost to Argentina in Doha. They will also face their South American nemeses four days later in Jeddah, with both matches expected — as part of a deal believed to be costing in the region of $3 million per game — to feature the country’s most high-profile players, such as Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro.
Brazil were knocked out of this summer’s World Cup by Belgium in the quarterfinals, a result Baptista put down to head coach Tite selecting players who were out of form. According to the two-time Copa America winner, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino should have been selected ahead of Gabriel Jesus, the Manchester City striker who had started the previous four games without finding the net.
“The World Cup is a very short competition so you need to have the best players at the best moment if you are to win it,” Baptista said.
“If the players don’t have this incredible moment, you have to use other players to give you that chance. For me, Firmino was the best option, not because Jesus didn’t have the confidence or great qualities — he has incredible qualities — but for me Firmino was the player who needed to play.”
Coach Tite will use the matches against the green Falcons and
Argentina as a chance to experiment ahead of next summer’s Copa America, which will be contested on home soil. Barcelona’s Arthur and Malcom are both likely to get game time, while Lucas Moura, the Tottenham winger, has been
recalled and will replace the injured Everton of Gremio.
“These games will help Tite,” said Baptista.
“He will see more players, and while the travel is a little far, he can use it to figure out his best squad for the next competition, which you can be sure he is already focusing on.”
Meanwhile, in a further demonstration of the ties between Brazil and the Gulf, Tite is expected to return to the Middle East with his squad in March for another exhibition tournament, this time in Qatar. The Gulf state has already accepted an invitation to compete in the Copa America next summer as they try to prepare as best as possible for hosting their own major tournament, the 2022 World Cup.