Road crash figures in Jeddah plunge by 21%

The annual report was submitted to Prince Khaled Al-Faisal. (AN photo)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

Road crash figures in Jeddah plunge by 21%

  • Prince Khaled thanked the traffic officials for their work and stressed the need for further efforts
  • The report included statistics on crash rates in the region
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Road crashes in Jeddah region decreased last year by 21 percent, according to a report from the Jeddah Traffic Department.

The annual report was submitted to Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah, by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, director general of the Saudi Traffic Directorate, accompanied by Jeddah Traffic Department Director Col. Sulaiman Al-Zakari.

Prince Khaled thanked the traffic officials for their work and stressed the need for further efforts to achieve traffic safety for road users.

The report included statistics on accident rates in the region, which decreased last year by 21 percent compared with the previous year.

Later, Prince Khalid received the governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat), Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed.

Al-Rasheed briefed Prince Khaled on Monshaat’s initiatives and programs for promoting the culture of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the diversification of sources of financial support for SMEs.

He added: “We are supporting enterprises in developing their administrative, technical, marketing, and human resources capacities to increase their productivity and their contribution to the gross domestic product from 20 to 30 percent by 2030.”

Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar also met with Al-Rasheed.

Prince Abdullah was briefed on the goals of the “BIBAN Makkah” forum, organized by the Monshaat and held in Jeddah. 

He listened to a description of the forum, which aims to support small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, and people who are passionate about establishing new enterprises in the business sector.

The BIBAN Makkah forum aims to prepare the suitable environment for SMEs to ensure their growth and continuity and motivate new enterprises to enter the market through managing initiators and people interested in entrepreneurship, in addition to creating projects and overcoming the establishment stages smoothly.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

Updated 10 October 2018
SARAH GLUBB
0

US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

Updated 10 October 2018
SARAH GLUBB
0

LONDON: US police have launched a murder investigation after a Saudi student was found dead in his Florida apartment.
The body of Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, was discovered by his room mate on Sunday in a building opposite the University of Miami where he was studying.
Miami-Dade Police Department said Abualfaraj was found with “multiple signs of trauma.”
Abualfaraj, from Jeddah, went to study architecture in Miami in May 2015, US media reported.
“It’s an open investigation and we are working to find any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything at the time and we are working right now to possibly find out if anyone can produce some kind of a sketch of the person, or something of that nature, to provide leads,” Det. Chris Thomas told Arab News.
He said the cause of death was unknown and possible motive was unclear. The “investigation is still in the early stages,” Det. Thomas said.
He said a medical examiner would carry out an autopsy soon, without specifying a date.
Det. Thomas said police have spoken to many people close to Abualfaraj, including his roommate, and they have provided whatever information they have to “piece together what they saw and if there is a possibility of them producing some kind of photograph of the person.”
A vigil was held for Abualfaraj by the university’s students and staff on Monday, and classes were canceled to mourn the student.
In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, Abualfaraj said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
“What is disturbing is you have a 23-year-old male, in the university, trying to better himself. And because of this incident and the magnitude of this incident, it’s really very disturbing,” Det. Thomas told CBS Miami in a separate interview.
Det. Thomas also said Abualfaraj’s family has been notified.
In a statement to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said it has been informed about the incident and is following up with the investigation, while providing all the necessary support to his family.
The University of Miami said it was working closely with police and was “deeply saddened by this tragic news.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Miami Florida saudi students abroad Yasser Abualfaraj

