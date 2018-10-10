Road crash figures in Jeddah plunge by 21%

JEDDAH: Road crashes in Jeddah region decreased last year by 21 percent, according to a report from the Jeddah Traffic Department.

The annual report was submitted to Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah, by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, director general of the Saudi Traffic Directorate, accompanied by Jeddah Traffic Department Director Col. Sulaiman Al-Zakari.

Prince Khaled thanked the traffic officials for their work and stressed the need for further efforts to achieve traffic safety for road users.

The report included statistics on accident rates in the region, which decreased last year by 21 percent compared with the previous year.

Later, Prince Khalid received the governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat), Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed.

Al-Rasheed briefed Prince Khaled on Monshaat’s initiatives and programs for promoting the culture of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the diversification of sources of financial support for SMEs.

He added: “We are supporting enterprises in developing their administrative, technical, marketing, and human resources capacities to increase their productivity and their contribution to the gross domestic product from 20 to 30 percent by 2030.”

Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar also met with Al-Rasheed.

Prince Abdullah was briefed on the goals of the “BIBAN Makkah” forum, organized by the Monshaat and held in Jeddah.

He listened to a description of the forum, which aims to support small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, and people who are passionate about establishing new enterprises in the business sector.

The BIBAN Makkah forum aims to prepare the suitable environment for SMEs to ensure their growth and continuity and motivate new enterprises to enter the market through managing initiators and people interested in entrepreneurship, in addition to creating projects and overcoming the establishment stages smoothly.