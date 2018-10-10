You are here

Mountain village of Rijal Alma, south of Saudi Arabia, ready to take global tourism limelight

Rijal Alma is set to be a key attraction for global tourists visiting the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • The village of Rijal Alma had won the Prince Sultan bin Salman Award for Urban Heritage in 2007
  • Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage since its inception, has accorded a great deal of attention to Asir as a major tourist destination
JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), inspected ongoing work to develop Rijal Alma village in Asir region. 

He met the team assigned to implement urgent projects and development so as to register the village on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The state, under King Salman, has given its full support to making the Kingdom a distinctive tourist destination, Prince Sultan said.

The tourism sector represents a new economic resource that will provide thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, he added.

Prince Sultan praised the people of Asir region, particularly those who live in Rijal Alma, for their belief in preserving national heritage. 

The village will be transformed into a global tourist attraction, highlighting Asir’s history and heritage, he said.

The village of Rijal Alma had won the Prince Sultan bin Salman Award for Urban Heritage in 2007 and has become a tourist destination for those visiting the region of Asir. This importance comes as a result of the numerous historical, cultural, heritage and natural factors, and the hospitality and culture of its residents.

The SCTH, since its inception, has accorded a great deal of attention to Asir as a major tourist destination, he added. 

Initiatives include “tourism projects and activities on the Red Sea, the rehabilitation of heritage sites and villages, the establishment of museums,” and “the stimulation of tourism and hotel investment,” Prince Sultan said.

He thanked Asir’s governor and his deputy for their unwavering support for the SCTH’s work.

Prince Sultan ordered that development work be carried out around Rijal Alma by providing tourist sites and accommodation. He met and spoke with residents of the village. 

Prince Turki bin Talal, Asir’s deputy governor, praised the efforts of the SCTH and Prince Sultan to make the Kingdom a global tourist destination.

Prince Sultan held a meeting at Rijal Alma, during which he was briefed on the project’s progress.

Over 10 years, the SCTH has succeeded in registering five Saudi sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List: Madain Saleh in 2008, Turaif neighborhood in 2010, historic Jeddah in 2014, the Rock Art of Hail province in 2015, and Al-Ahsa Oasis in 2018.

US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

LONDON: US police have launched a murder investigation after a Saudi student was found dead in his Florida apartment.
The body of Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, was discovered by his room mate on Sunday in a building opposite the University of Miami where he was studying.
Miami-Dade Police Department said Abualfaraj was found with “multiple signs of trauma.”
Abualfaraj, from Jeddah, went to study architecture in Miami in May 2015, US media reported.
“It’s an open investigation and we are working to find any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything at the time and we are working right now to possibly find out if anyone can produce some kind of a sketch of the person, or something of that nature, to provide leads,” Det. Chris Thomas told Arab News.
He said the cause of death was unknown and possible motive was unclear. The “investigation is still in the early stages,” Det. Thomas said.
He said a medical examiner would carry out an autopsy soon, without specifying a date.
Det. Thomas said police have spoken to many people close to Abualfaraj, including his roommate, and they have provided whatever information they have to “piece together what they saw and if there is a possibility of them producing some kind of photograph of the person.”
A vigil was held for Abualfaraj by the university’s students and staff on Monday, and classes were canceled to mourn the student.
In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, Abualfaraj said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
“What is disturbing is you have a 23-year-old male, in the university, trying to better himself. And because of this incident and the magnitude of this incident, it’s really very disturbing,” Det. Thomas told CBS Miami in a separate interview.
Det. Thomas also said Abualfaraj’s family has been notified.
In a statement to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said it has been informed about the incident and is following up with the investigation, while providing all the necessary support to his family.
The University of Miami said it was working closely with police and was “deeply saddened by this tragic news.”

