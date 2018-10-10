Misk Innovation to take part at GITEX 2018 in Dubai

Misk Innovation, of the Center for Initiatives at Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), will take part as an exclusive partner for innovation at GITEX Future Stars 2018, one of the world’s largest gatherings of emerging IT companies, to be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 14 to 17.
Misk Innovation will participate with a special pavilion to introduce its efforts in supporting entrepreneurship and the development of technical projects.
Under the umbrella of Misk Innovation, as many as 20 emerging Saudi companies will participate and benefit from direct contact with international experts and investors at Dubai GITEX 2018, which is the most important and influential event in the region in providing finance and business development for emerging companies in the technical field.
They will also enhance their businesses concerning four key sectors to be discussed at the exhibition: Smart Cities, Enhanced & Virtual Reality, Internet Objects and Intelligent Manufacturing.
Misk Innovation is one of the initiatives of the Misk Foundation, which aims to raise the level of training qualifications for young people in the Kingdom and enable them to achieve the highest international standards for training in the areas of technology and innovation.