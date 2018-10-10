Louvre Abu Dhabi chosen as one of the seven urban wonders of the world

DUBAI: Hilton Hotel & Resorts teamed up with tech platform LikeWhere to unveil the Seven Urban Wonders of the World — a list based on crowdsourced information from influencers and travelers with a combined reach of more than 3.5 million.
Louvre Abu Dhabi
One of the largest museums in the region, this spectacular gallery opened its doors in November 2017.
Tsukiji Fish Market – Tokyo
This huge fish market was a perfect spot for modern travelers until it permanently closed its doors in September.
Sydney Opera House — Sydney
One of the most photographed spots in Australia, the iconic Sydney Opera House is a famous music hall that is famous for its architecture.
The Albertina Museum – Vienna
Set in a former Habsburg palace, this classical building now has a modern twist with striking extensions and great art and history exhibitions.
Temple Street Night Markets – Hong Kong
The markets are one of the city’s most exciting spots, displaying everything from food to local craftmanship.
The Bund – Shanghai
This mile-long stretch of waterfront features 52 historical structures. Known as the museum of buildings, it definitely is a view worth seeing.
Camden Market – London
Another market on the list, Camden has a rebellious vibe that appeals to travelers of all age groups.