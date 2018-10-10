Louvre Abu Dhabi chosen as one of the seven urban wonders of the world

DUBAI: Hilton Hotel & Resorts teamed up with tech platform LikeWhere to unveil the Seven Urban Wonders of the World — a list based on crowdsourced information from influencers and travelers with a combined reach of more than 3.5 million.



Louvre Abu Dhabi



One of the largest museums in the region, this spectacular gallery opened its doors in November 2017.

(AFP)

Tsukiji Fish Market – Tokyo



This huge fish market was a perfect spot for modern travelers until it permanently closed its doors in September.

(AFP)

Sydney Opera House — Sydney



One of the most photographed spots in Australia, the iconic Sydney Opera House is a famous music hall that is famous for its architecture.

(AFP)

The Albertina Museum – Vienna



Set in a former Habsburg palace, this classical building now has a modern twist with striking extensions and great art and history exhibitions.

(AFP)

Temple Street Night Markets – Hong Kong



The markets are one of the city’s most exciting spots, displaying everything from food to local craftmanship.

(AFP)

The Bund – Shanghai



This mile-long stretch of waterfront features 52 historical structures. Known as the museum of buildings, it definitely is a view worth seeing.

(AFP)

Camden Market – London



Another market on the list, Camden has a rebellious vibe that appeals to travelers of all age groups.