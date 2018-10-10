You are here

﻿

Saudi Aramco, Bapco face growing demand for energy in Bahrain

The new 112 kilometer-long pipeline can transport up to 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) announced on Tuesday the successful operation of the AB-4 crude oil pipeline as part of a new phase of the Aramco-Bahrain crude oil pipeline strategy to meet the growing demand for energy in Manama.

The new 112 kilometer-long pipeline can transport up to 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It starts from Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and ends at Bapco refinery in Bahrain, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

It consists of three parts: a 42-kilometer pipe on the Saudi side, another 28 km pipe in Bahrain, and a 42-kilometer pipe underwater.

The operation of the AB-4 pipeline marks a new chapter in the special relationship between Saudi Aramco and Bahrain's Bapco.

 

Topics: Bahrain Saudi Arabia Aramco - Bapco

0

