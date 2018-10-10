Five men and the sea: huge marlin sinks Filipino fishing boat

MANILA: It reads like a modern day take on ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ — five Filipino fishermen cast adrift for days on a makeshift raft after a huge marlin sinks their boat.
The men were fishing in the South China Sea last week when a six-foot (1.8 meter) marlin punctured their boat’s wooden hull with its giant bill, vessel master Jimmy Batiller said on Wednesday.
Their 12-meter boat quickly dipped beneath the waves in the early evening of October 3, leaving the crew with little drinking water or food until their eventual rescue by the US Navy on Monday.
“It (the fish) hit the bottom of our boat, leaving two big holes. We suspect it was chasing a smaller fish. It swam around the sinking boat for a while, apparently disorientated,” Batiller said.
The fishermen salvaged what they could, removing the outriggers, planks and barrels to create a makeshift raft.
“Our water ran out after two days. We waved at passing commercial vessels but no one came to rescue us. But we did not lose hope,” the 42-year-old father of one said, adding the crew also ate raw rice and drank some seawater.
“When we were rescued, that was when our tears fell,” said Batiller, who has since been reunited with his family in Subic, a port about 80 kilometers northwest of Manila.
The US Navy said the men were lucky to survive, especially given the crew said they had drunk seawater.
“On average, death results two to three days after a diet of drinking undiluted sea water or urine in survival-at-sea events as it takes more water than is consumed for the body to process the waste and salt out of the kidneys,” Leon Hadley, the civilian chief mate from the ship which conducted the rescue, the USNS Wally Schirra, said.
“Luckily, we were going at a slow enough speed to have spotted the fishermen,” the Wally Schirra’s master Keith Sauls added.
“The individuals were waving their arms and a flag in the air. They were also flashing a white light that was previously thought to be fishing buoy,” Sauls added in an account carried by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
The blue marlin is one of the open ocean’s fastest, strongest predators and is also one of the largest species of bony fishes. It can grow up to five meters in length and weight as much as 820 kilograms.
It is known for its long bill that grows from the front of its head which it uses to stun prey and was famously a leading character in Ernest Hemmingway’s short novel ‘The Old Man and the Sea’.
Erman Besana, a coast guard operations officer for Subic, said they had not encountered a marlin sinking a ship before.
“This is the first such incident we have encountered here. Most of the time it’s bad weather sinking fishermen’s boats in the open seas,” he said.
Despite the near-death experience, Batiller said he and his crew plan to go back to sea after a few days’ rest, provided they can find a new boat.
“This is our job,” he added.
PARIS: The French health watchdog Wednesday urged the government to follow the example of Australia and Brazil by banning sunbeds and tanning parlours because of the “proven” risk of skin cancer caused by exposure to artificial UV light.
“We recommend banning all activities linked to artificial tanning, along with ultraviolet sunlamps sold for esthetic purposes,” Olivier Merckel, an expert at the Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES), told AFP.
Of 10,722 cases of malignant melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — reported among French adults over age 30 in 2015, 382 could be directly linked to the use of sunbeds and sunlamps, ANSES estimated recently.
Skin specialists, the French academy of medicine, and some politicians have already spoken out in favor of a ban, but the French government so far has only tightened regulations.
France already bans those aged 18 and under from using commercial tanning parlours, and has outlawed advertising for them.
A total ban is now needed, Merckel said.
“Scientific data is growing, there isn’t any doubt any more. We have solid proof. The risk of cancer is proven, we have figures on the risk to young people, to everyone, so now we’re calling for action from the authorities,” he added.
People under 35 who resort at least once to artificial tanning increase the likelihood of developing skin melanoma by 59 percent, according to ANSES.
Commercial tanning activity in France has already been halved since 2009, according to the National union of tanning professionals which represents some 300 specialized salons and 4,500 beauty parlours offering tanning in the country.
Some 10,000 jobs will go if the government were to follow ANSES’ “inept recommendations,” it said Wednesday in a statement.
French health and safety inspectors have criticized tanning salons for breaching standards, saying UV emissions on some sunbeds were not regularly checked, while others are operated by untrained staff.
In 2016, 63 percent of the 982 tanning cabins checked by consumer protection authority the DGCCRF were in breach of standards.
There is a “proven” link between artificial sunlight and human cancer, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a body of the World Health Organization, warned as early as 2009.
Brazil became the first country in the world to ban indoor tanning beds in the same year, followed by Australia as of 2015.
Australia has the highest rate of melanoma in the world with 11,000 cases per year.
The US Food and Drug Administration has so far just insisted that marketing material for sunlamps must carry health warnings.