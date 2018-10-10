ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s Interior Ministry says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off Turkey’s Aegean coast, killing at least four people. Up to 30 others are believed to be missing.
The ministry says an Iraqi woman who survived the capsizing made it back to shore and sought help from Turkish authorities after the boat went down Wednesday off the town of Karaburun, in Izmir province.
The Coast Guard dispatched vessels, a plane and a helicopter to search for the missing, the ministry said.
Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.
Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing
Over 1,000 militants have left demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib — Russia
- Russia and Turkey agreed to enforce a new demilitarised zone in Idlib
MOSCOW: Over 1,000 militants have left a demilitarised zone in Syria’s rebel-held region of Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
Russia and Turkey agreed to enforce a new demilitarised zone in Idlib from which “radical” rebels were required to withdraw by Oct. 15.