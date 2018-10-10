You are here

  • Home
  • Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing
﻿

Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing

Up to 30 others are believed to be missing. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 October 2018
AP
0

Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing

  • Coast Guard dispatched vessels, a plane and a helicopter to search for the missing
  • Migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries
Updated 10 October 2018
AP
0

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s Interior Ministry says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off Turkey’s Aegean coast, killing at least four people. Up to 30 others are believed to be missing.
The ministry says an Iraqi woman who survived the capsizing made it back to shore and sought help from Turkish authorities after the boat went down Wednesday off the town of Karaburun, in Izmir province.
The Coast Guard dispatched vessels, a plane and a helicopter to search for the missing, the ministry said.
Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.

Topics: migrants refugees Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
UN urges Algeria to stop expelling migrants: report
0
World
Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops

Over 1,000 militants have left demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib — Russia

Updated 10 October 2018
Reuters
0

Over 1,000 militants have left demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib — Russia

  • Russia and Turkey agreed to enforce a new demilitarised zone in Idlib
Updated 10 October 2018
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Over 1,000 militants have left a demilitarised zone in Syria’s rebel-held region of Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
Russia and Turkey agreed to enforce a new demilitarised zone in Idlib from which “radical” rebels were required to withdraw by Oct. 15.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Latest updates

Woman who spent $21M at Harrods fights UK wealth order
0
French health watchdog calls for ban on sunbeds
0
Arab News clinches prestigious WAN-IFRA design award in Berlin 
0
Over 1,000 militants have left demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib — Russia
0
Oman could escape worst of cyclone Luban but fears grow for Yemen
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.