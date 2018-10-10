You are here

Britain expects 5,000 financial services jobs to leave by Brexit Day

Britain is due to leave the European Union next March. (Reuters)
Updated 10 October 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s financial services minister said he would do all he can to ensure that the City of London continues to be major financial center after Britain leaves the European Union, although thousands of jobs will move to the continent.
John Glen told lawmakers that he agreed with Bank of England estimates that 5,000 financial services jobs will have moved to continental Europe by the time Britain is due to leave the EU next March.

Greece, Cyprus, Egypt eye expanding Mediterranean energy deals

Updated 10 October 2018
AP
ATHENS: The leaders of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus are meeting on the island of Crete to discuss furthering regional co-operation, including oil and gas exploration rights in the east Mediterranean and efforts to combat illegal immigration to Europe.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday hosted the sixth meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

War-divided Cyprus and Egypt are both at odds with Turkey over Mediterranean exploration boundaries, while Greece is moving ahead with plans to explore for oil and natural gas in the Ionian Sea and south of Crete.

The development plans prompted the environmental group Greenpeace to write an open letter to the three leaders, urging them to abandon fossil fuel expansion and switch to common initiatives on renewable energy.

