You are here

  • Home
  • Arab News clinches prestigious WAN-IFRA design award in Berlin 
﻿

Arab News clinches prestigious WAN-IFRA design award in Berlin 

Manfred Werfel, deputy chief executive of WAN-IFRA, noted Arab News’s “innovative” redesign. (WAN-IFRA)
Updated 10 October 2018
Arab News
0

Arab News clinches prestigious WAN-IFRA design award in Berlin 

  • Newspaper picks up silver prize at WAN-IFRA Print Innovation Awards
  • Honoured for ‘innovative’ redesign unveiled in April 2018
Updated 10 October 2018
Arab News
0

BERLIN: Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily, has been honoured with a prestigious design award following the newspaper’s revamp unveiled in April.

The newspaper picked up a silver award in the “redesigned product category” at the WAN-IFRA Print Innovation Awards, held in Berlin on Oct. 9.

The award clinched by Arab News follows its revamp in April 2018, which saw a bold, modern new design across the printed newspaper and website, under the tagline “The Voice of a Changing Region.”

The redesign — part of the newspaper’s “more digital, more global” strategy — reflected a new approach to stories that is better suited to the Internet age. Articles are now supplemented with contextual analysis and elegant graphics and background facts giving richness to the newspaper’s output.

“As part of our strategy to make Arab News a globally recognized brand, we made sure our recent relaunch adheres to the highest industry standards in design. As such, we opted to enter this prestigious WAN-IFRA  international competition as opposed to a regional one; and so, to come out with the silver award is something we are very proud of,” said Faisal J. Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News. 

“This recognition is dedicated to the Arab News team who has worked extremely hard to guarantee a smooth relaunch, while at the same time ensuring our daily operations didn’t get affected. I’d also like to thank our SRMG board of directors and our relaunch partners Innovation. However, the biggest thanks goes to our readers for their continued vote of confidence and the increase in readership we have witnessed since the redesign,” Abbas added. 

Manfred Werfel, deputy chief executive of WAN-IFRA, noted the newspaper’s “innovative” redesign. 

“In April 2018 Arab News underwent an extensive and ambitious redesign using innovative elements. As ‘The Voice of a Changing Region,’ Arab News developed a new identity and now offers a modern, stylish design,” he said. 

Arab News's Global Creative Director, Simon Khalil said: "To be recognised on a global level with this award is a great honour. There were over 150 entries in the redesign category from all over the world so for Arab News to win silver is a brilliant achievement. We are the voice of a changing region and our design changed, and evolved, to mirror the changes in the Kingdom. This award will inspire the whole team to produce even better design and content for our readers and we are very pleased the industry has recognised our efforts with this prestigious award."

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, or WAN-IFRA, is the global organization of the world’s press, and was founded in 1948. 

It organizes several award events, including the World Digital Media Awards and the inaugural Print Innovation Awards held today. The latter event — which attracted 54 registrations from 19 countries — was judged by members of the World Printers Forum Board members.

The other contenders in the “redesigned product category” were the Columbian titles Rediseño de el Tiempo and Rediseño Portafolio.

Topics: Arab Media media Arab News

Related

0
Media
Arab News launches ‘Road to 2030’ section to track Saudi Arabia’s bold reforms
0
Media
Why Arab News is now a Must-Read

YouTube driving global consumption of music

Updated 09 October 2018
AFP
0

YouTube driving global consumption of music

  • IFPI published on Tuesday found that 86 percent of us listen to music through on-demand streaming
  • Nearly half that time, 47 percent is spent on YouTube
Updated 09 October 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: If you are listening to music, chances are you’re on YouTube.
A music consumer report by the industry’s global body IFPI published on Tuesday found that 86 percent of us listen to music through on-demand streaming.
And nearly half that time, 47 percent is spent on YouTube.
Video as a whole accounted for 52 percent of the time we spent streaming music, posing challenges to such subscription services as Spotify and SoundCloud.
But while Spotify’s estimated annual revenue per user was $20 (17.5 euros), YouTube’s was less than a dollar.
The London-based IFPI issued a broader overview in April that found digital sales for the first time making up the majority of global revenues thanks to streaming.
The report published on Tuesday looked into where and when we listen to music.
It found that three in four people globally use smartphones, with the rate among 16 to 24 year olds reaching 94 percent.
The highest levels were recorded in India, where 96 percent of consumers used smartphones for music, including 99 percent of young adults.
But music does not end when we put away our phones, with 86 percent globally also listening to radio.
Copyright infringement was still a big issue, with unlicensed music accounting for 38 percent of what was consumed around the world.
“This report also shows the challenges the music community continues to face — both in the form of the evolving threat of digital copyright infringement as well as in the failure to achieve fair compensation from some user-upload services,” said IFPI chief Frances Moore.
The report noted that “96% of consumers in China and 96% in India listen to licensed music.”
It did not, however, say how many of those consumers also listened to music that infringed copyrights.
Overall, the average consumer spent 2.5 hours a day listening to music, with the largest share of it consumed while driving, the industry report said.

Topics: Youtube Music

Latest updates

Pottery from early Islamic era found in Riyadh
0
Saudi General Culture Authority takes part in Malmo Arab Film Festival
0
King Salman center implements projects in Syria, Yemen
0
World Obesity Day: A growing number of Gulf youth are having bariatric surgery
0
A tribute to the Saluki — more than a mere dog
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.