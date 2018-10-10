French health watchdog calls for ban on sunbeds

PARIS: The French health watchdog Wednesday urged the government to follow the example of Australia and Brazil by banning sunbeds and tanning parlours because of the “proven” risk of skin cancer caused by exposure to artificial UV light.
“We recommend banning all activities linked to artificial tanning, along with ultraviolet sunlamps sold for esthetic purposes,” Olivier Merckel, an expert at the Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES), told AFP.
Of 10,722 cases of malignant melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — reported among French adults over age 30 in 2015, 382 could be directly linked to the use of sunbeds and sunlamps, ANSES estimated recently.
Skin specialists, the French academy of medicine, and some politicians have already spoken out in favor of a ban, but the French government so far has only tightened regulations.
France already bans those aged 18 and under from using commercial tanning parlours, and has outlawed advertising for them.
A total ban is now needed, Merckel said.
“Scientific data is growing, there isn’t any doubt any more. We have solid proof. The risk of cancer is proven, we have figures on the risk to young people, to everyone, so now we’re calling for action from the authorities,” he added.
People under 35 who resort at least once to artificial tanning increase the likelihood of developing skin melanoma by 59 percent, according to ANSES.
Commercial tanning activity in France has already been halved since 2009, according to the National union of tanning professionals which represents some 300 specialized salons and 4,500 beauty parlours offering tanning in the country.
Some 10,000 jobs will go if the government were to follow ANSES’ “inept recommendations,” it said Wednesday in a statement.
French health and safety inspectors have criticized tanning salons for breaching standards, saying UV emissions on some sunbeds were not regularly checked, while others are operated by untrained staff.
In 2016, 63 percent of the 982 tanning cabins checked by consumer protection authority the DGCCRF were in breach of standards.
There is a “proven” link between artificial sunlight and human cancer, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a body of the World Health Organization, warned as early as 2009.
Brazil became the first country in the world to ban indoor tanning beds in the same year, followed by Australia as of 2015.
Australia has the highest rate of melanoma in the world with 11,000 cases per year.
The US Food and Drug Administration has so far just insisted that marketing material for sunlamps must carry health warnings.
On your bike? Africa in a jam as ‘poor man’s transport’ ignored
- Experts are keen to increase cycling across the continent as it could reduce traffic jams and air pollution and enable more people to get around their cities
- Sitting in Nairobi’s notorious traffic jams costs $16.2 million a year in wasted time and fuel
NAIROBI: Bike sharing in African cities has lagged due to lack of dedicated lanes and the perception that cycling is for the poor, worsening traffic jams and pollution, experts said on Wednesday.
Bike sharing has expanded across North America, Europe and Asia as authorities seek improve boost the health of city residents and the planet, but it has struggled to take off in Africa where road networks tend to favor motorists.
“When governments only construct highways for vehicles, they are conditioning people to own cars,” Amanda Ngabirano, an urban planner at Uganda’s Makerere University told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of a Nairobi bike sharing forum.
“The attitude toward cycling is still bad across Africa. It is seen as a poor man’s form of transport and has been pushed aside by planners.”
Morocco’s Marrakech was the first African city to get a bike share program in 2016 with the support of the United Nations as it prepared to host a climate conference.
Experts are keen to increase cycling across the continent as it could reduce traffic jams and air pollution and enable more people to get around their cities, improving job opportunities.
“Simultaneous to building infrastructure is building a bicycle culture, by raising awareness on the benefits that cycling can bring to people’s lives,” said Stefanie Holzwarth, a mobility expert at UN-Habitat, an urban development agency.
Sitting in Nairobi’s notorious traffic jams costs 1.6 billion shillings ($16.2 million) a year in wasted time and fuel, Kenyan academics calculated in 2013, a problem which is likely to worsen as its population grows.
Kenya’s capital has a longer commuting time than many global cities, with four in 10 people walking because they cannot afford public transport, according to the United Nations.
But the lack of bicycle lanes makes it dangerous for cyclists who fight for space with motorbikes, cars and trucks, said Cyprine Mitchell, a transport planner with the New York-based Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.
“Infrastructure in many African cities is a barrier to cycling,” said Holzwarth. “There is fear among many people that would like to cycle because the infrastructure is not safe.”