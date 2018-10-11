Huawei releases AI strategy at global event

The third annual Huawei Connect, a global event for the ICT industry, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Themed “Activate Intelligence,” this year’s event focuses on AI: Its challenges, opportunities, innovations, and practices.
At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu announced Huawei’s AI strategy, as well as its full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. Huawei’s AI portfolio includes its new Ascend series of AI chips — the world’s first AI IP and chip series designed for a full range of scenarios. The portfolio also includes new products and cloud services that are built on Ascend chip capabilities. With its full-stack AI portfolio, Huawei aims to provide pervasive intelligence to help drive industry development and build a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei predicts that by 2025, the world will see upwards of 40 billion personal smart devices, and 90 percent of device users will have a smart digital assistant. Data utilization will reach 86 percent and AI services will be readily available, as prevalent as the air we breathe. According to Huawei, AI has become a new general purpose technology and will change all industries and organizations on earth.
“Huawei’s AI strategy is to invest in basic research and talent development, build a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and foster an open global ecosystem,” said Eric Xu during his keynote.