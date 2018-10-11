You are here

﻿

Huawei releases AI strategy at global event

Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
The third annual Huawei Connect, a global event for the ICT industry, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Themed “Activate Intelligence,” this year’s event focuses on AI: Its challenges, opportunities, innovations, and practices.

At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu announced Huawei’s AI strategy, as well as its full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. Huawei’s AI portfolio includes its new Ascend series of AI chips — the world’s first AI IP and chip series designed for a full range of scenarios. The portfolio also includes new products and cloud services that are built on Ascend chip capabilities. With its full-stack AI portfolio, Huawei aims to provide pervasive intelligence to help drive industry development and build a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei predicts that by 2025, the world will see upwards of 40 billion personal smart devices, and 90 percent of device users will have a smart digital assistant. Data utilization will reach 86 percent and AI services will be readily available, as prevalent as the air we breathe. According to Huawei, AI has become a new general purpose technology and will change all industries and organizations on earth.

“Huawei’s AI strategy is to invest in basic research and talent development, build a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and foster an open global ecosystem,” said Eric Xu during his keynote.

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

M.P. Ahammed, chairman; Abdul Salam K.P., group Executive director; and Shamlal Ahamed, managing director (international operations), unveil the 25th anniversary celebration logo of Malabar Group in Mumbai. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced an ambitious global growth plan on the eve of its silver jubilee (25 years) celebrations that will see the company triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years, with an annual turnover exceeding $6.16 billion.

The group currently operates retail outlets across 10 countries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and America. Its expansion plan will see the company expand its footprint across all tier-1 and tier-2 cities in North and Central India. The company’s plan of expansion in the international market includes new territories such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey. As much as 40 percent of the group turnover will be generated from the company’s operations outside India.

The company plans to invest $960 million to manage the growth and expansion. The expansion will see Malabar Group expand its investor base from 2,752 investors and include more investors from North and Central Indian states.

The expansion will see Malabar Group nearly double its headcount from 13,000 to 25,000 professionals on direct payroll within the next five years.

“A Silver jubilee is a major milestone in any company’s history and during this time Malabar Group grew from a local entity to an Indian international brand with a large loyal customer base. Today, Malabar is a name to reckon with and known to almost every consumer. During the last 25 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown from strength to strength and rose from being a small outfit to an international player across a number of verticals including gold and diamond jewelry retail, jewelry manufacturing and multi-retail concepts,” said M.P. Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

Abdul Salam K.P., group executive director of Malabar Group, said: “As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligations to our societies. Our expansion will create more well-paid jobs and we are very excited about our future growth plan. We ensure our entire operation in a very transparent way. We understand the sensitivity of the industry and ensure compliance through responsible sourcing, ethical business practices, transparent and professional fund management.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, said: “As an Indian-born international jewelry brand, we take pride in our roots in India and help connect global consumers to Indian heritage and art. Our further expansion in the international arena will lead to Indian artisanal jewelry being showcased at prominent global destinations.”

