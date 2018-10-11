First female-only trampoline park in Riyadh

After its successful opening in Jeddah, Bounce Middle East is all set to open the world’s first female-only trampoline park in Riyadh.

Bounce will be bringing its high-energy trampoline park and X-Park adventure challenge course to the capital allowing female residents to literally fly through the air and bounce off the walls.

The huge 3,000-square-meter warehouse on main East/West Road in Riyadh will offer wall-to-wall activities for ladies of all ages and abilities and will be the largest in the capital. The venue will be packed with over 80 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena, slam dunk, huge inflatable air bag and the famous X-Park. The venue will feature plenty of other entertainment options for the ladies of Riyadh.

Mashael Attieh, managing partner of Bounce Saudi Arabia, said: “Our first trampoline park in Saudi opened last year in Jeddah and the response has been electrifying. Thousands of families in the city are enjoying this new way to have fun and stay active.

“With the opening of Bounce in Riyadh, we will provide ladies of all ages and abilities with one of the newest and most popular entertainment options in the market, as well as a training ground for all things aerial sports.

“Did you know that 10 minutes of jumping on a trampoline, burns the same number of calories as 30 minutes of running, that’s not from me, just ask the guys from NASA. The beauty of this is that it’s a lot of fun and you don’t even realize you are getting an amazing full body workout!”