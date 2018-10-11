You are here

﻿

First female-only trampoline park in Riyadh

Bounce Middle East is all set to open the world's first female-only trampoline park in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2018
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

First female-only trampoline park in Riyadh

Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

After its successful opening in Jeddah, Bounce Middle East is all set to open the world’s first female-only trampoline park in Riyadh. 

Bounce will be bringing its high-energy trampoline park and X-Park adventure challenge course to the capital allowing female residents to literally fly through the air and bounce off the walls.

The huge 3,000-square-meter warehouse on main East/West Road in Riyadh will offer wall-to-wall activities for ladies of all ages and abilities and will be the largest in the capital. The venue will be packed with over 80 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena, slam dunk, huge inflatable air bag and the famous X-Park. The venue will feature plenty of other entertainment options for the ladies of Riyadh. 

Mashael Attieh, managing partner of Bounce Saudi Arabia, said: “Our first trampoline park in Saudi opened last year in Jeddah and the response has been electrifying. Thousands of families in the city are enjoying this new way to have fun and stay active. 

“With the opening of Bounce in Riyadh, we will provide ladies of all ages and abilities with one of the newest and most popular entertainment options in the market, as well as a training ground for all things aerial sports. 

“Did you know that 10 minutes of jumping on a trampoline, burns the same number of calories as 30 minutes of running, that’s not from me, just ask the guys from NASA. The beauty of this is that it’s a lot of fun and you don’t even realize you are getting an amazing full body workout!”

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

M.P. Ahammed, chairman; Abdul Salam K.P., group Executive director; and Shamlal Ahamed, managing director (international operations), unveil the 25th anniversary celebration logo of Malabar Group in Mumbai. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2018
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced an ambitious global growth plan on the eve of its silver jubilee (25 years) celebrations that will see the company triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years, with an annual turnover exceeding $6.16 billion.

The group currently operates retail outlets across 10 countries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and America. Its expansion plan will see the company expand its footprint across all tier-1 and tier-2 cities in North and Central India. The company’s plan of expansion in the international market includes new territories such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey. As much as 40 percent of the group turnover will be generated from the company’s operations outside India.

The company plans to invest $960 million to manage the growth and expansion. The expansion will see Malabar Group expand its investor base from 2,752 investors and include more investors from North and Central Indian states.

The expansion will see Malabar Group nearly double its headcount from 13,000 to 25,000 professionals on direct payroll within the next five years.

“A Silver jubilee is a major milestone in any company’s history and during this time Malabar Group grew from a local entity to an Indian international brand with a large loyal customer base. Today, Malabar is a name to reckon with and known to almost every consumer. During the last 25 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown from strength to strength and rose from being a small outfit to an international player across a number of verticals including gold and diamond jewelry retail, jewelry manufacturing and multi-retail concepts,” said M.P. Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

Abdul Salam K.P., group executive director of Malabar Group, said: “As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligations to our societies. Our expansion will create more well-paid jobs and we are very excited about our future growth plan. We ensure our entire operation in a very transparent way. We understand the sensitivity of the industry and ensure compliance through responsible sourcing, ethical business practices, transparent and professional fund management.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, said: “As an Indian-born international jewelry brand, we take pride in our roots in India and help connect global consumers to Indian heritage and art. Our further expansion in the international arena will lead to Indian artisanal jewelry being showcased at prominent global destinations.”

