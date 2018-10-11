You are here

  • Home
  • Tabuk gets its first LuLu Hypermarket
﻿

Tabuk gets its first LuLu Hypermarket

Faris M. Al-Sarhani, mayor of Tabuk, and Yusuff Ali M.A., LuLu Group chairman, tour the new hypermarket.
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

Tabuk gets its first LuLu Hypermarket

Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

UAE-based LuLu Group has further expanded its retail network in the Kingdom by opening a hypermarket in the northwestern region of Tabuk. 

Faris M. Al-Sarhani, mayor of Tabuk, officially inaugurated the hypermarket in the presence of Said Ali Awadh Al-Asieri, chairman of Tabuk Chamber of Commerce, and a number of other dignitaries. 

Strategically located at the Tabuk Park Mall, LuLu Hypermarket covers a total built-up area of more than 145,000 square feet. 

LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. said: “We are absolutely delighted to open our latest hypermarket today in this beautiful city of Tabuk. Our policy is to open LuLu hypermarkets in different regions so that shoppers don’t have to drive long distances to enjoy world-class shopping experience and our internationally sourced quality products at great prices. LuLu has been the most preferred destination for different nationalities and we will continue to preserve this identity with our new store.”

He added: “We are upbeat about the vast investment opportunities laid open in the Kingdom, thanks to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Our group plans to make investments in the $500 billion NEOM transnational megacity and economic zone.

“We have already announced that as part of our expansion plans, 15 new hypermarkets will be opened in the Kingdom by 2020 at an investment of SR1 billion. Under this plan, two hypermarkets have already been opened and another three hypermarkets are in line to be opened by the end of this year.” 

This includes two in Jeddah, one each in Dammam, Al-Kharj and North Riyadh. This is apart from the SR1 billion we have already invested in the Kingdom till now.”

The group currently employs more than 3,000 Saudi nationals, out of which 1,200 are women.

“Our goal is to give employment to 6,000 Saudi nationals by the end of 2020. We have a very elaborate and effective multi-level training program, through which we not only train them here but also send the local recruits to other regions in the GCC and India for training in various departments. We have also tied up with Saudi vocational institutions and universities in this regard,” Ali said.

He further said: “We attribute our success to the visionary leadership of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the government and the people of this great country who have always given tremendous support to investments and economic development by making visionary changes.”

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

M.P. Ahammed, chairman; Abdul Salam K.P., group Executive director; and Shamlal Ahamed, managing director (international operations), unveil the 25th anniversary celebration logo of Malabar Group in Mumbai. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
0

Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced an ambitious global growth plan on the eve of its silver jubilee (25 years) celebrations that will see the company triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years, with an annual turnover exceeding $6.16 billion.

The group currently operates retail outlets across 10 countries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and America. Its expansion plan will see the company expand its footprint across all tier-1 and tier-2 cities in North and Central India. The company’s plan of expansion in the international market includes new territories such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey. As much as 40 percent of the group turnover will be generated from the company’s operations outside India.

The company plans to invest $960 million to manage the growth and expansion. The expansion will see Malabar Group expand its investor base from 2,752 investors and include more investors from North and Central Indian states.

The expansion will see Malabar Group nearly double its headcount from 13,000 to 25,000 professionals on direct payroll within the next five years.

“A Silver jubilee is a major milestone in any company’s history and during this time Malabar Group grew from a local entity to an Indian international brand with a large loyal customer base. Today, Malabar is a name to reckon with and known to almost every consumer. During the last 25 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown from strength to strength and rose from being a small outfit to an international player across a number of verticals including gold and diamond jewelry retail, jewelry manufacturing and multi-retail concepts,” said M.P. Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

Abdul Salam K.P., group executive director of Malabar Group, said: “As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligations to our societies. Our expansion will create more well-paid jobs and we are very excited about our future growth plan. We ensure our entire operation in a very transparent way. We understand the sensitivity of the industry and ensure compliance through responsible sourcing, ethical business practices, transparent and professional fund management.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, said: “As an Indian-born international jewelry brand, we take pride in our roots in India and help connect global consumers to Indian heritage and art. Our further expansion in the international arena will lead to Indian artisanal jewelry being showcased at prominent global destinations.”

Latest updates

More talks needed to reopen Syria trade route, says Amman
0
BDS supporter fights entry ban in Israel 
0
Turkey to release water to ease Iraqi shortages
0
Family, friends mourn young Saudi student killed in Florida apartment
0
Pottery from early Islamic era found in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.