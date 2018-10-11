Danube shares glimpse into future of e-commerce

Danube Online and the Danube App took center stage at this year’s Applications World Forum, which ran from Oct 4-6, hosted by the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

In its second year running, Applications World Forum gathers application owners, beneficiaries, investors and emerging projects in alignment of Vision 2030, and provides a platform for the region’s technology leaders to come together to discuss the current growth trends and future potential for applications in the Kingdom.

Co-Founder and CEO of Danube Online Majed M. Al-Tahan and CEO of DanubeCo. Ltd. and BinDawood Stores Ahmad A.R. BinDawood offered a joint presentation to the forum’s delegates, which delved into insights of how the e-commerce industry is set to evolve in future and the exponential growth opportunities for e-commerce in the Kingdom. Their presentation also detailed how since its launch in 2017, Danube Online and the Danube App have redefined grocery shopping in the Kingdom and become one of the biggest e-commerce grocery platforms in the Middle East.

“It’s wonderful that the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce are such champions of innovation. By providing this platform and supportive environment for innovators, entrepreneurs and businesses alike to learn about enriched digital innovation to advance applications in Saudi Arabia, the chamber is a beacon for large and small businesses alike in growing e-commerce,” said Al-Tahan.

“As one of the biggest retailers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are delighted to be at the Applications Word Forum to demonstrate how the Danube App is transforming grocery shopping in the Kingdom. Technology allows us to offer new choices to customers and consumers are embracing e-commerce,” added BinDawood.