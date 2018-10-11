You are here

  • Home
  • A tribute to the Saluki — more than a mere dog
﻿

A tribute to the Saluki — more than a mere dog

Updated 11 October 2018
Lisa Kaaki
0

A tribute to the Saluki — more than a mere dog

  • "The Arabic word for dog, “kalb,” should never be used when speaking of a Saluki because “a Saluki was not a mere dog": A Saluki owner
  • The Saluki was used for falconry hunting and as a guard dog
Updated 11 October 2018
Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: This tribute to the Saluki is long overdue. Even today, in Saudi Arabia, a Saluki is not a common sight. Many expatriates have left the Kingdom without ever catching a glimpse of this exceptionally graceful dog. 

 In the foreword to this book by Terence Clark, Alan Munro, British ambassador in Riyadh in the early 1990s, recalls how a young driver, after seeing the attractive silky head of a Saluki sitting on his passenger seat, asked: “Is that your girlfriend, mister?”

 In Saudi Arabia, ever since its domestication 5,000 years ago, the Saluki was used for falconry hunting and as a guard dog. Fast, clever, loyal and bold, Salukis are Bedouins’ best friends. They are very special, as Terence Clark discovered the day he acquired his first Saluki. He was then in Baghdad, serving as the British ambassador in Iraq. After several failed attempts, he finally obtained a travel permit and headed for the small town of Kalar in Iraqi Kurdistan to look for a Saluki. 

He was met by “the most majestic cream Saluki with a flowing, silky tail but no feathering on the ears. It was superbly built, with the prominent muscles and sinews of the coursing Saluki, and its feet were reddened with henna, which it is believed hardens the pads against damage over rough terrain,” wrote Clark.

 His proud owner insisted that the Arabic word for dog, “kalb,” should never be used when speaking of a Saluki because “a Saluki was not a mere dog.”

Abdullah Philby recalls in “The Empty Quarter” (1933) how Al-Aqfa, his Saluki, went missing but found his way back by following a set of tracks. 

“The intelligence of the desert Saluki is almost human,” he wrote. 

In “The Salukis in My Life,” described as “part-memoir, part-travelogue,” we are left with enchanting memories of traditional hunting expeditions with Salukis, but we cannot fail to notice how relevant the old Bedouin traditions are to contemporary life. It is satisfying to read about the renaissance of the Saluki breed in the Gulf region, promoted by the younger generation’s enthusiasm and passion.  

Topics: Saluki dog canine

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be Free by Epictetus
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Darwin Economy by Robert H. Frank

Tasmeem Fair gives Saudi designers a chance to shine

An artwork on show by Ahmed Jeddawi, architect and calligrapher, in the second edition of Tasmeem Fair in Jeddah. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

Tasmeem Fair gives Saudi designers a chance to shine

  • The exhibition was a big success last year
  • Arab News was given special exclusive access to the venue before opening night
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Tasmeem, a nonprofit initiative by the Saudi Art Council, is opening in Jeddah tonight in its second edition. The initiative serves as a platform for interior designers and architects to present their work in a different light, reinforcing their role in Saudi society.

Under the patronage of Princess Jawaher bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, Tasmeem’s selection of the best and most innovative designers this year grasped the mysterious concept curated by Lama bin Mansour. 

Arab News was given special exclusive access to the venue before opening night. An aura of mystery surrounds the venue but its buzz for excitement can be felt around you.

The initiative’s first exhibit last year was regarded as a success by many, presenting architects and interior designers in a new light, allowing them to develop their displays, resulting in innovative and unexpected creations. Visitors can flow from one hall to the next, admiring the installations and experience some of them firsthand. From a first look, it seems that this year will be equally successful, if not better.

This year’s mysterious concept is one that can resonate with many, with several keynote speakers presenting a number of topics ranging from calligraphy and architecture, architectural photography and more. Workshops and lectures will accompany the exhibition for the duration of the fair. 

Tasmeem Fair is open to all on Oct. 11-22 in SAC’s Gold Moor headquarters in the Shatea district.

Topics: Saudi Art Saudi Art Council tasmeem

Related

0
Art & Culture
Tasmeem interior design fair explores the art of the everyday
0
Saudi Arabia
Tasmeem Fair gathers interior designers in Jeddah

Latest updates

Hurricane Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
0
IMF’s Lagarde warns trade, currency wars could be detrimental for growth
0
More talks needed to reopen Syria trade route, says Amman
0
BDS supporter fights entry ban in Israel 
0
Turkey to release water to ease Iraqi shortages
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.