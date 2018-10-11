You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman center implements projects in Syria, Yemen
﻿

King Salman center implements projects in Syria, Yemen

KSRelief also distributed humanitarian aid, including food and clothes, to 618 widows in Yemen’s Hadramout governorate. (SPA)
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman center implements projects in Syria, Yemen

  • KSRelief provided 50,000 Syrian children in 500 schools with bags containing school supplies and stationery
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has implemented projects in Syria and Yemen.

KSRelief provided 50,000 Syrian children in 500 schools with bags containing school supplies and stationery.

It also provided training courses for 525 male and female teachers and administrative staff, and held awareness campaigns to encourage children to return to school.

Meanwhile, KSRelief-funded food baskets were distributed in the Yemeni districts of Al-Houta and Tuban via the World Food Programme (WFP). 

The number of beneficiaries in Tuban was 5,416, and 1,762 in Al-Houta. Residents of the districts thanked KSRelief for its support in alleviating their suffering.

KSRelief also distributed humanitarian aid, including food and clothes, to 618 widows in Yemen’s Hadramout governorate. KSRelief has so far implemented 286 humanitarian projects in Yemen. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes food baskets in Yemen
0
Saudi Arabia
Woman killed, 11 injured in Houthi attack on KSRelief camp in Yemen

DiplomaticQuarter: German envoy says international cooperation is key to progress

Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

DiplomaticQuarter: German envoy says international cooperation is key to progress

  • 100 years after the end of World War I we are proud to have been able to build a stable democracy based on a vibrant, educated civil society and a solid economy: Charge d’Affaires
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: German Charge d’Affaires Hans-Christian von Reibnitz highlighted the importance of cooperation between nations if they are to develop and progress, during a special celebration of his country’s National Day at its embassy in Riyadh.

Guests at the colorful event, hosted by the envoy and his wife Ina at the ambassador’s residence in the Diplomatic Quarter, included Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and more than 700 dignitaries, businesspeople, academics and artists, along with representatives of the German community and Saudi civil society. Together, they celebrated another year of vibrant Saudi-German relations.

In his opening speech, the charge d’affaires reminded the audience of the historical importance of Oct. 3, 1990, the day that brought about the peaceful reunification of Germany with the support of the country’s neighbors in Europe and beyond.

“100 years after the end of World War I we are proud to have been able to build a stable democracy based on a vibrant, educated civil society and a solid economy,” he added.

Von Reibnitz then quoted the lesson that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had drawn from the German reunification, that “true progress can never take place by going it alone. We are and will remain dependent on one another,” and linked this idea to Saudi-German relations.

“Today we are happy that we will be able to go the way to progress together again,” said the diplomat. “Saudi Arabia plays an immensely important role for peace and stability in the region and the world. Considering our own role in Europe and the world, improving our ties with Saudi Arabia will serve the interests of both our nations and people.”

He also underlined the importance of connections between people in building a lasting friendship between the two countries, thanking the Saudi and German guests “for being innovative architects and restless builders of our bilateral relations.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia DiplomaticQuarter

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Embassy hosts celebration of Nepal’s National Day in Riyadh
0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Boosting international relations is the goal of new football tournament in Riyadh
0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese embassy in Riyadh plans goodwill cruise for naval training squadron
0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Nepal envoy hosts Eid reception and interfaith dialogue

Latest updates

Lifestyle diseases such as cancer reach epidemic levels in Malaysia
0
DiplomaticQuarter: German envoy says international cooperation is key to progress
0
‘Technologies will play a key role in transformation of health services’
0
Pottery from early Islamic era found in Riyadh
0
Saudi General Culture Authority takes part in Malmo Arab Film Festival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.