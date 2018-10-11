You are here

The Six: BFI London Film Festival

An image from 'Amra and the second marriage'. (Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
The Six: BFI London Film Festival

  BFI kicked off on Wednesday and there is no shortage of films from, or set in, the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The famed festival kicked off on Wednesday and there is no shortage of films from, or set in, the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries set to be screened.

‘Amra and the Second Marriage’

Director Mahmoud Sabbagh offers a bold commentary laced with sharp wit in this 95-minute black comedy about a middle-aged housewife in Saudi Arabia.


’A Private War’

Partly shot in Joran, the plot centers on Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, as she is driven to the forefront of conflicts.


‘3 Faces’

Actress Behnaz Jafari is distressed by a young girl’s plea for help in this Iranian film. The actress travels across the country to try to help the girl, who has been prevented from taking up her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory by her family.


’Dear Son’

A Tunisian couple, whose lives revolve around their only son, is left distraught after he leaves home to join Daesh.


’Holiday’

Listed as one of Turkey’s submissions, this film is about a lavish trip to the Turkish Riviera that goes horribly wrong.


‘May the Devil Take You’

After years of estrangement, Alfie pays her ailing father a visit. Doctors are unable to explain the disease that is ravaging his body so she decides to visit her father’s rundown villa to hunt for clues in this Malaysian thriller.

 

Highlights from the fifth annual Saudi Design Week

Art of heritage pieces. (Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
Highlights from the fifth annual Saudi Design Week

  Saudi design week showcased a variety of different designers and artists
Updated 11 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Design Week wrapped up last week and offered visitors a wealth of innovative creations. We picked out some of our favorites just in case you missed the show.

1. DESERT DESIGNS
The theme of Saudi Design Week this year was “Sustainability in Design.” While each exhibitor interpreted that concept in their own way, Desert Designs was already a natural fit. The Khobar-based company creates upcycled homeware and —  for Design Week —  focused on using “heritage and heirloom pieces,” including a wooden door that the designers transformed into a glass-topped coffee table.

2. ABADIA
The Saudi Arabian luxury fashion brand uses traditional techniques including embroidery and sadu to create its womenswear, in keeping with its mission to “celebrate culture and preserve craftsmanship” in contemporary design. It’s feminine take on the farwa —  originally an oversized coat worn by desert nomads in the winter, adapted by Abadia for “the contemporary global woman,” is its most celebrated garment.

3. ZMZMYA
This beautifully crafted take on the traditional Khaleeji zamzamiah water canteen comes from Jeddah-based Efreez Studio. The designers claim that this version, handmade from red clay, is a healthy option, being free of the “harmful lead and chemicals found in the majority of plastic water bottles.” Each piece, the studio claims, is unique, thanks to the handcrafted top section, and the fact that this “mix of functional art and hydration” is made on a potter’s wheel and corked means it fits well with the sustainability theme of Design Week.

4. RADHWA KABLI
A Design Week veteran, Kabli —  an “interior architect” —  creates furniture with a twist. Sometimes literally. The main concept behind her “Kappa” collection, she has said, is “to present the beauty of geometric design by creating harmony and illusion of movement.”


5. OLD CASTLE DESIGN
Old Castle founder Amal bint Bandar Alsudairy combines her love of art, antiques and design in her contemporary homeware and furniture pieces. Her design is predominantly based, she says, on “modern arabesque.” Alsudairy is currently studying for a master’s degree in architectural design.

6. ART OF HERITAGE
Riyadh-based Art of Heritage displayed handmade pottery and gifts from its non-profit organization Yadawy, so all the pieces are created by Saudi Arabian women with physical disabilities, all are unique, and all are stamped and signed by their makers, some of whom are now able to make a living from their art.

7. NOURA BOUZO
Bouzo is one of the co-founders of Saudi Design Week, and interpreted the ‘sustainability’ theme to mean “sustaining our heritage” as well as using sustainable materials. As such, her eye-catching miniatures are recreations of historical Islamic art painted on reclaimed wood and recycled material.

8. NOTA NOTA
It might look like a fancy food blender or juicer, but Nota Nota is actually a machine that allows users to design their own perfume. Created by Saudi Arabian entrepreneur Abdullah Bahabri, Nota Nota comes with its own app (of course it does), which enables users to share their fragrant (or not) recipes with others. Earlier this summer, talking about his creation to Kawa News, Bahabri said, “In Arabia, perfume has been part of the culture for centuries. The famous scent codes are built on oudh, particularly. And nowadays French perfumery is also very common in Saudi, people do love to wear both French perfume and scents that come from the region.”

9. KHASHBA
Ranin Kurdi and Sufanah Dairi create handmade wooden art that draws inspiration from their Arabic and Islamic heritage, with influences including calligraphy, particularly Kufic design. Their machine-free craftsmanship results in striking pieces of art that rely heavily on history while retaining a modern touch.

 

