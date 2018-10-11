World’s largest fish market reopens at new site in Tokyo

TOKYO: The world’s largest fish market resumed operations at a new location in Tokyo on Thursday, after final auctions last week at the previous facility in Tsukiji, one of the Japanese capital’s top tourist attractions.
The long-delayed opening of the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market on reclaimed land was marked by a minor truck fire and an early morning traffic jam.
As the new market’s first auction kicked off at 5:30am, its halls filled with the sound of bells and the shouts of traders, who also used hand signals in the scramble to get the day’s best produce.
“It might take some time to get used to,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the site. “Together, we would like to develop this as the core market of Tokyo, and Japan, and make the Toyosu brand better day by day.”
The 83-year-old Tsukiji market had attracted tens of thousands of visitors each year to its warren of stalls laden with exotic species of fish and fresh sushi in a tourism boom key to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic plan.
But it had become dilapidated and unsanitary, city officials have said in planning the move to Toyosu, further away from central Tokyo, a relocation delayed many times since it was conceived 17 years ago.
Kimio Amano, a 45-year-old blue tuna seller, said he was concerned about the location.
“There are some customers who said they are not coming any longer because it is too far,” said Amano. “Let’s see what happens.”
More than 80 percent of Tsukiji fish traders oppose the move, a survey by a group fighting the relocation showed.
Demolition work is due to start on Thursday at Tsukiji, but a group of fishmongers protesting the move to Toyosu forced their way back in.
In 2016, toxic substances were found in soil and groundwater at Toyosu, once home to a gas plant, prompting Tokyo to spend an extra ¥3.8 billion ($34 million) to dig hundreds of wells to pump out groundwater.
In July, Koike declared the site safe after experts signed off on additional clean-up measures, but some traders remain skeptical.
The old site will provide temporary parking for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before becoming a tourist center.
Global smash dance show Tap Dogs is a breed apart
RIYADH: After 23 years entertaining theater audiences around the world, the Australian dance show “Tap Dogs” has arrived in Riyadh. The full 80-minute show, created by dancer Dein Perry, is at the King Salman Theatre, Riyadh Schools, until October 19, but an audience at the Australian embassy was recently treated to an exhilarating 10-minute extract featuring some frenetic footwork.
“’Tap Dogs’ is one of the very first international dance groups to perform in Saudi Arabia,” said Ridwan Jadwat, the Australian ambassador to Saudi Arabia as he introduced the performance. “It’s a world-renowned act. The original Tap Dog is Dein Perry and I’m very pleased that his son, Reid, is with us today.
“Australia’s entertainment industry is an important part of the Australian economy. I’m thrilled that Australia is now collaborating with Saudi Arabia as (the Kingdom is) opening its own industry to the world.”
Set on a building site in the steel-working Australian town of Newcastle, north of Sydney, “Tap Dogs” is described as “part theatre, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site.” The show, which was first performed in Sydney in 1995, is crammed with high-energy tap-dance routines — some of them performed in water, upside-down or while jumping through scaffolding — accompanied by music performed live by the cast and musicians.
Cast member Sam Marks was just seven years old when he started taking tap-dancing lessons
“My mom made me take up tap-dance lessons. Once I did my first tap class, I was hooked,” he said. “Our style is very unique and the boots that we use are unique to Dein Perry and Australia.”
Co-star Reid Perry, the 20-year-old son of the “Tap Dog” founder, was inspired by his dad to start learning tap dancing at the tender age of 2.
“I wouldn’t have started tap dancing or dancing in general if he didn’t get me into it, which is something that was very cool, growing up with him being able to teach me,” he said.
Both of the young performers said they are enjoying their time in Saudi Arabia and found it to be a friendly and open place.
This event is part of a cultural-exchange festival presented by Glory Events with the support of the General Cultural Authority.
“Raeefa Al-Shawaf, the executive director of Glory Events, was on a visit to the UK and when she first saw them perform and saw the idea behind, the vision came: why not bring it to Saudi Arabia?” said, Kashif Zahoor, the organization’s operations director. “We wanted to work with them and they wanted to work with us.”