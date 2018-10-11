Saudi-based IDB plans infrastructure funds for Africa and Asia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to launch two funds focused on Africa and Asia next year, aiming to raise a combined $1 billion to help fill a gap in infrastructure investment among its member countries.
The plans from the IDB, the largest development organization in the Muslim world, follow the launch of a $500 million technology-focused fund in April of this year.
The new funds would help close a deficit in investments for projects such as transportation, energy and sanitation across the two regions, said Mohamed Nouri Jouini, vice president of partnership development.
“This is a new policy of the IDB in terms of putting a focus on thematic areas, whether its infrastructure, science and technology or other areas.”
The IDB estimates that in Africa, where more than half of its member countries are located, there is an annual public gap in infrastructure investments that exceeds $87 billion.
The bank is currently in discussions to attract financial contributions to the new funds and also for selecting external managers, Jouini said on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.
Most of the IDB’s funds have been managed internally, including its two flagship infrastructure funds, but the bank is aiming to attract external managers to help improve governance.
LONDON: OPEC cut its forecast of global demand growth for oil next year for a third straight month on Thursday, citing headwinds facing the broader economy, and key consuming countries in particular, from trade disputes and volatile emerging markets.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would increase by 1.36 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, marking a decline of 50,000 bpd from its previous estimate.
The group also cut the estimate for demand in 2019 for its own crude by another 300,000 bpd from last month to 31.8 million bpd, which in turn marks a decline of 900,000 bpd from the projection for 2018.
OPEC said its own production rose by 132,000 bpd in September to 32.76 million bpd, the highest according to the monthly report since August 2017.
Saudi Arabia and Libya increased output last month by 108,000 bpd and 103,000 bpd respectively, more than offsetting the 150,000-bpd decline from Iran to 3.447 million bpd, as reported by secondary sources.
OPEC said Iran told the group its oil output had fallen by just 51,000 bpd to 3.775 million bpd.
The group, led by Saudi Arabia, has pledged to increase output to compensate for the loss of any Iranian supply to US sanctions that come into force next month.
OPEC cut its forecast for growth in non-OPEC oil supply in 2019 by 30,000 bpd to 2.12 million bpd.