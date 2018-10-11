Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji kidnapped in Tanzania

NAIROBI: Africa’s youngest billionaire was kidnapped Thursday by gunmen in Tanzania’s economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said.
Mohammed Dewji, 43, who heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry, was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.
“Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites traveling in two vehicles,” regional governor Paul Makonda told journalists, adding that “this kind of incident is new here.”
Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa also implicated foreigners in the crime, telling a press conference the assailants had “shot into the air” before bustling Dewji into their car.
He said police were hunting for suspects and had already made arrests.
Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.
In 2013 he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine, and was in 2015 named Forbes Africa Person of the Year.
Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania’s Simba FC football club.
According to Forbes he is 17th on the list of Africa’s billionaires, and worth $1.5 billion (1.29 billion euros).
Dewji is married with three children. In 2016 he signed a pledge to donate at least half of his fortune to philanthropic causes, according to Forbes.
Jewish-Arab TV star marriage in Israel draws hard-liners’ ire
- Israeli Arab Lucy Aharish, 37, married actor Tzachi Halevi, 47, on Wednesday
- Halevi plays the role of Israeli undercover agent Naor in Fauda, the gritty Netflix drama that explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
JERUSALEM: An Israeli cabinet minister and a hard-line lawmaker on Thursday attacked the marriage of an Arab TV presenter and a Jewish actor from the hit Netflix series “Fauda.”
But their reactions were slapped down online by others praising the mixed marriage, which had initially been kept secret — reportedly to avoid provoking hostility.
Israeli Arab Lucy Aharish, 37, married actor Tzachi Halevi, 47, on Wednesday.
Aharish, born in the southern Israeli town of Dimona to Muslim parents, speaks flawless Hebrew and was the first Arab to anchor a Hebrew-language program on Israeli television.
She currently hosts a morning current affairs show on Israeli commercial TV channel Reshet.
Halevi plays the role of Israeli undercover agent Naor in “Fauda,” the gritty Netflix drama that explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Hawkish MP Oren Hazen said in a Twitter post that such marriages dilute the Jewish gene pool and that Aharish should convert to Judaism.
“I don’t blame Lucy Aharish, who seduced a Jewish soul with the aim of harming our country and preventing another Jewish generation from continuing the Jewish dynasty,” Hazan wrote in Hebrew.
“On the contrary, she is invited to convert to Judaism.”
In Judaism, only the children of a Jewish mother or those who choose to convert according to ultra-Orthodox rules are recognized as Jewish.
“It’s not the right thing to do,” Interior Minister Arye Deri, an ultra-Orthodox Jew, said of the marriage.
“I’m against such things because we have to preserve the Jewish people,” he told Israeli army radio.
Members of the Israeli left were supportive of the union, as were others on social media.
“Congratulations and happiness to this wonderful couple,” Labour MP Shelly Yachimovich tweeted.
“Lucy Aharish understands better what it means to be Jewish than he who sends a nauseating, racist Twitter message,” wrote Stav Shafir, another Labour legislator.
According to her Hebrew-language Facebook site, Aharish was “schooled in a Jewish environment and celebrated Jewish holidays as well as Muslim festivals.”
She is a graduate of Jerusalem’s Hebrew University.
Halevi previously played an agent of the Israeli Shin Bet internal security service in the Israeli film “Bethlehem,” which also deals with the conflict.
“Fauda” has aired two seasons.