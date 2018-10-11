Jordan PM reshuffles cabinet as IMF reforms in focus

AMMAN: Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday as the government looks to push through reforms intended to revive stagnant economic growth and cut public expenditure.
Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, was appointed by King Abdullah in June to replace Hani Al-Mulki, who resigned to defuse a crisis that saw some of the largest protests in years over planned IMF-driven austerity measures, including tax hikes.
In an apparent bid to calm widespread discontent over rising economic hardship Razzaz — who had said he would re-evaluate his team after 100 days in office — reduced the 29-member cabinet to 27.
But he also kept key ministries — notably the interior, finance and foreign portfolios — unchanged, and has warned Jordan would pay a heavy price if a tax reform bill failed to pass into law this year.
Razzaz had angered unions and civic bodies when he introduced the IMF-inspired bill in September, making only cosmetic changes to one that brought down Mulki.
Seen as a better communicator than his predecessor, Razzaz had promised to restore public trust in a country where many blame successive governments for failing to deliver on pledges of reviving growth that is stuck at around 2 percent, cutting waste and curbing corruption.
But he installed many of the old-guard conservatives and tribal figures in his cabinet who held sway in previous administrations, and critics — who have so far stopped short of calling for new street protests — say he has taken no clear steps to hold anyone accountable for graft.
Jordan’s bloated bureaucracy is responsible for some of the world’s highest government expenditure as a percentage of GDP.
Under an IMF austerity plan it must rein in spending to cut spiralling debt standing a $37 billion, equivalent to 95 percent of gross domestic product.
Razzaz said he wanted to push through the tax bill this year to retain IMF support and avoid higher servicing costs on over 1 billion dinars ($1.4 billion) of foreign debt due in 2019.
Any rejection of the bill that parliament will begin debating next week raised the prospect of ratings downgrades, Razzaz said in an interview with state television last month.
“We will pay a heavy price if we enter next year without a tax bill,” Razzaz said, adding the reform would bring in an extra 300 million dinars in revenue.
Jordan’s economy has also been hit by regional conflict that has weighed on investor sentiment.
El-Sisi wants return of Egypt militant held in Libya
- Hisham el-Ashmawy was arrested by Haftar's forces on Monday in the eastern city of Derna
- “We want him to serve time in prison,” El-Sisi said in a televised speech
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked Thursday for a suspected extremist leader and former Egyptian special forces officer captured this week in Libya to be handed over to his country.
Forces of Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who supports an administration vying for power with Libya’s UN-backed unity government, have said they arrested Hisham el-Ashmawy on Monday in the eastern city of Derna.
“We want him to serve time in prison,” El-Sisi said in a televised speech on the sidelines of a military conference.
A spokesman for Haftar’s forces, who are backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, said Ashmawy was an alleged member of the Islamist extremist group Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis and wanted over the attempted assassination of an ex-interior minister in September 2013.
Ashmawy left the Egyptian army in 2012 and joined Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis, based in the eastern Sinai Peninsula.
He is believed to have gone to Libya in 2013, before Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis pledged allegiance to the Daesh group in November 2014.
He is accused of being behind attacks in Egypt’s Western Desert.