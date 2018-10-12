You are here

Modern art, antiques on show at Lebanon cube museum

A picture of the Nabu Museum, in Lebanon's el-Heri village, north of Beirut. The a new private museum, a contemporary sculpture of a mortar missile is displayed alongside millenia-old statues retrieved from the bottom of the sea. (AFP / JOSEPH EID)
Artifacts are seen on display at Nabu Museum, in Lebanon's el-Heri village, north of Beirut, on September 27, 2018. (AFP / JOSEPH EID)
Visitors pass by a giant inflatable tank with US President Donald Trump sits outside the "MonuMental" art exhibition by an anonymous artist who goes by the name Saint Hoax at the Dome City Center known as "The Egg" in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
El-Heri, Lebanon: At a new private museum in Lebanon, a contemporary sculpture of a mortar missile is displayed alongside millenia-old statues retrieved from the bottom of the sea.

Named after the Mesopotamian deity of wisdom, the Nabu Museum opened in late September to showcase the cultural wealth of an ancient region devastated by conflict.

Its inaugural exhibition includes 60 contemporary works, as well as around 400 antiquities from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Yemen.

“We have a more or less complete picture of what was once the cradle of civilization,” says French curator Pascal Odille.

Next to a private beach in the village of El-Heri in Lebanon’s north, the museum’s collection sits in an impressive futuristic cube of steel, coated with a rusty orange patina.

A tall glass opening in the metal and concrete structure provides a view straight through the museum’s interior and out to the sea.

Designed by Iraqi artists, the museum for the first time opens up the private art and antiquities collections of wealthy businessmen to the public for free.

Drawn from the homes and warehouses of its patrons, the exhibits are displayed on two floors, floodlit by the sunlight streaming through the tall windows.

There are “ushabti” from Ancient Egypt, finely carved turquoise figurines traditionally placed in coffins to ensure passage to the afterlife.

Nearby, a contemporary sculpture of a mortar missile by Lebanese artist Katya Traboulsi is adorned with hieroglyphs.

The artwork is topped by a sculpted bust of the Ancient Egyptian god of the sky, Horus, instead of a warhead.

Visitors can see Lebanese artist Saliba Douaihy’s abstract landscape paintings, one largely red, the other bright blue.

But they can also admire terracotta statues harking back to the Phoenician period found during marine excavations off the southern coast of Lebanon.

“You can see the seashell and limescale deposits on them,” says Odille, of the figures from the sixth or seventh century BC.

The museum’s founders — two Lebanese and a Syrian — want it to be a beacon of hope in a region scarred by conflict and the brutality of jihadists.

“Nabu is the god of writing and wisdom. Not the god of war,” says Lebanese cofounder Jawad Adra.

“We’re a ray of optimism in this region, amid all this obscurity,” says the 64-year-old, whose colorful, modern-art inspired tie contrasts with his grey suit.

The project cost $7 million, the organizers say.

But the works on show only represent a fraction of its founders’ private collections, and there are plans to switch the exhibits every few months.

Adra’s personal collection includes 2,000 items from the Levant and Mesopotamia regions, according to the exhibition’s catalogue.

The businessman says his hobby dates back to his childhood.

“I’ve been collecting stamps and coins since I was 10,” says Adra, who now heads a Beirut-based polling company and owns quality control labs in the Gulf.

He says it is time to give back.

To set up the museum, he banded together with Syrian business partner Fida Jdeed, and fellow Lebanese entrepreneur Badr El-Hage, who runs a rare book firm in London.

“We’ve all reached an age where we’re starting to ask ourselves, ‘What have you done? What have you given your country?’,” he says.

Lebanon’s interior minister recently attended an evening inauguration ceremony at the Nabu Museum.

In Lebanon, a 2016 law demands all private owners of antiquities register their items with the ministry as part of its efforts to combat illegal trafficking.

Adra says that “a large part” of his collection has been declared to the authorities, and he is registering the rest.

In recent years, part of the region’s cultural heritage was damaged, destroyed or looted by armed groups including jihadists.

Daesh in particular swept across large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, wrecking countless historical sites in territory it controlled.

Mahmud Al-Obaidi, who designed the museum building with fellow Iraqi artist Dia Azzawi, sees the project as compensation for years of loss.

“I feel this place is payback for everything that has been destroyed,” says the 53-year-old, who left Iraq in 1991 for Canada.

With governments in the region busy battling troubled economies and poverty, personal initiatives are key to preserving culture, he says.

“Our states don’t take culture seriously,” says the artist, dressed in a light blue linen shirt and dark blue jacket, whose work is on show inside the museum.

Yet, passing civilizations live on in their art, Obaidi says.

“They don’t realise that everything fades away, but it’s the books, paintings and antiquities that remain,” he adds.

Topics: Nabu Museum El-Heri Lebanon art

JEDDAH: Oracle, the world’s leading provider of enterprise cloud computing, specializing in the development of database software, enterprise software and cloud engineered systems, hosted a Modern Business Forum (MBF) in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The day-long forum, held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, offered keynote presentations by senior Oracle executives and partners, and was attended by representatives of leading Saudi corporations, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople alike.

The MBF emphasized intelligent cloud applications, integrated cloud platforms, the Internet of things (IoT), blockchain technology, and how artificial intelligence (AI) as a whole can help Saudi businesses accelerate their production growth into the 21st century, shifting their business structure and transforming to a cloud-based operating system.

Oracle’s technology in AI, machine learning, augmented reality, blockchain, IoT, and human interface technologies are, by their own construct, designed to allow customers the ability to take integrated technology and make advances within their individual business products and services.

A pioneer in IoT platforms, Oracle is using enterprise AI in conjunction with IoT to assist customers in managing their physical assets, while boosting employee productivity in the process. The Oracle Cloud system possesses the most innovative of capabilities, including: Software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS), empowering businesses of all types and sizes onwards in their journey toward digital transformation.

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy through its Vision 2030 agenda, digital transformation is at its core. Neom, the Kingdom’s $500 billion transnational mega-city is expected to heavily incorporate innovative technology, such as: Nano, 3D printing, IoT devices, electric and self-driving vehicles, robotics, and renewable energy.

Oracle Vice President for Business Applications Kamel Tawil spoke exclusively and at length with Arab News on Wednesday on the multifaceted benefits of Oracle’s integrated cloud software.

“We believe we are at the forefront of technology. We are really driving innovation in both the public and private sectors, and we are very excited to be in Saudi Arabia because the whole country is transforming within all industries, and we are honored to provide value and contribution to this country,” he said.

“With the evolution of artificial intelligence, sensor-based technology, and big data, we are looking at a different kind of application that will guide you on what to do. Predictive intelligence will now merge together between robotics and software to provide you with the next best action. So today the application can guide you, tell you, and help you in making the right decisions.”

The forum touched upon some interesting survey data relating to Saudi Arabia. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a multinational strategy consulting and data analytics firm, has predicted that AI will add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, even though few companies are currently pursuing serious AI implementations within their businesses.

In fact, according to McKinsey Consulting Co., only 20 percent of AI-aware firms are currently adopters of this technology. PwC reports that the Middle East is expected to accrue 2 percent of the total global benefits of AI by 2030, equivalent to $320 billion. The largest of these gains is expected in Saudi Arabia, where AI is expected to contribute more than $135.2 billion, equivalent to 12.4 percent of gross domestic product.

“This conversion of technology, artificial intelligence, big data, and connectivity, is really disrupting business modules. We have companies that disappeared and new companies that are taking over, such as these taxi service companies that own zero taxis — they have changed the whole landscape of transportation,” Tawil continued. “The implications of that are really going beyond technology itself, and are really disturbing and changing very old industries.

“We believe artificial intelligence is the next big thing. We believe artificial intelligence coupled with big data, connectivity, and sensor technology is going to change the way we work.

“We at Oracle are really innovating around our enterprise applications, and around our databases. Our latest offering is our autonomous database. Usually, when you have a database you need to have a database administrator to manage it, but with our autonomous technology, this database can update itself, freeing valuable time and resources to do other important tasks.”

As for what fields Oracle sees its technology thriving most in, Tawil, who opened the forum with an executive welcome speech, believes it directly revolves around Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He said: “One of the key initiatives is how to diversify the sources of income. In my view, I would say that the application of Oracle technologies can be really great in two key fields. One is through really empowering the government and changing the public sector into a more customer-focused, efficient, and progressive sector. We have many initiatives and are working with many government entities in that regard. Secondly, which is key, is fueling innovation in the private sector. How can we bring the next wave of entrepreneurs, the next wave of smart companies, who can contribute to the diversified economic growth of Saudi Arabia?”

When looking into specific industries, the International Data Corporation forecasted in 2018 that spending in Saudi Arabia will be the highest in the public sector, financial services, health care, education and manufacturing.

Oracle has already been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 30 years, and across all major cities in the Kingdom. Oracle’s consistent growth within Saudi Arabia is driven by the success of its customers and this growth has now been further enhanced by the rapid adoption of cloud solutions.

“We have great customer examples in Saudi Arabia. We have large companies who have embraced our cloud, so really that drive toward the cloud is really fueling our own company growth,” Tawil remarked.

A few examples of leading Saudi organizations that were mentioned in Wednesday’s MBF that have incorporated Oracle Cloud in their operating systems include Saudi Telecom Company, NADEC, ACWA Power, Nahdi Medical, and Zahran Holding Co. All have chosen Oracle Cloud solutions, and all have seen major transformative projects achieve growth and improve efficiency.

This long-term commitment from Oracle within Saudi Arabia has translated into massive investments, helping organizations of all sizes, both public and private, achieve strategic objectives with digital transformation. Recently, Oracle announced plans to open a data center in the Kingdom, further expanding its footprint by introducing its latest cloud solutions and creating a vigorous support infrastructure. It hopes to implement a series of programs and initiatives aimed at driving digital skills among the Saudi youth and better preparing them for the digital economy that will be at the forefront of Saudi Arabia in 2030.

“We are really living in very exciting times, where all these technologies are now converging, and really producing positive effects in the way we are living, working, and interacting,” Tawil said.

Oracle’s own transition to a cloud-first company had garnered plenty of discussion in the IT world — both from optimists and skeptics. “When the whole cloud concept got introduced, we really embraced it and transferred all of our applications into cloud-based. We introduced our fusion application, which is the only pure end-to-end cloud-based application available today,” added Tawil.

“Now, with the new advancement of cloud-based technologies, the technology is available for anyone. If you are a startup company, before implementing an IT system you needed to wait one or two years; now in a couple of weeks you can have access to the same system that is used by some of the largest companies in the world. You don’t need to invest in infrastructure. You don’t need to invest in building that data center. You just buy the service and you are up and running.”

It is important to note that a common misconception of emerging technologies, such as AI, is that they are a threat to existing jobs. “The machines are taking over,” although a common narrative, is hardly factually based. On the contrary, new technology truly thrives when it succeeds in creating the time and space for new jobs.

Automation is all about speeding up the mundane tasks that often take up valuable time for businesses. Innovative technology is often geared at achieving greater profitability through efficiency and, in so doing, enables employees to focus on more valuable tasks. It is about improving people’s decision-making capabilities by empowering them with highly relevant and effective technology, along with timely data, that otherwise would not be possible to collect.

They are the necessary tools that Oracle aims to provide toward a bright and “cloudy” business future for Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Decoder

What are Oracle's Adaptive Intelligent Apps all about

These are cloud-based applications within the Oracle Data Cloud — a collection of more than 5 billion consumer and business profiles, with more than 45,000 attributes. When activated, these new Adaptive Intelligent Apps use Oracle’s web-scale data and apply advanced data science to learn and ingest data about an organization’s users and their behaviors to deliver targeted information to customers and employees.

Topics: Vision 2030 oracle Modern Business Forum (MBF) Software as a service (SaaS) Internet of Things (IoT) blockchain technology artificial intelligence (AI) technology

