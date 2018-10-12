Thousands to march in Chicago against Trump’s ‘anti-woman agenda’

CHICAGO: Energized by a bitter fight over a US Supreme Court justice nominee, thousands of women were expected to march Saturday in Chicago and cast early midterm election ballots against the “anti-woman agenda” of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The protest organized by Women’s March Chicago was a sign of the political fallout from the partisan fight to confirm Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court despite sexual assault allegations.
Organizers timed the march to coincide with the run-up to the crucial November 6 midterm elections, when Democrats could wrest away control of the lower house of Congress from Republicans.
They said similar marches fueled by anger over the Kavanaugh confirmation were scheduled later in October in other states, including the Republican strongholds of Texas, Georgia and South Carolina.
“Women are very upset over the Kavanaugh confirmation and are fired up to vote,” Women’s March Chicago spokeswoman Harlene Ellin told AFP.
All but one Republican in the US Senate voted in favor of Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court. All but one Democrat voted against.
Women’s March Chicago said in a statement that it was targeting the “anti-woman agenda of the White House and the Republican party.”
After a rally and a march, protesters were to be directed to early voting locations in downtown Chicago to cast ballots.
Republicans currently hold the White House and both chambers of Congress, but many in the GOP fear anti-Trump voters will overwhelm the president’s supporters in the midterm elections.
The protests came as early voting was ramping up in Illinois, and had already begun in more than a dozen other states. More will join in in the coming days.
Most states allow early voting by mail-in ballot or at a limited number of polling stations. The process allows those who cannot show up at polls on election day to have a chance to vote.
Chicago organizers insisted their event — where a giant “Baby Trump” balloon was to make an appearance — did not favor any one party, even though funding came largely from unions and Democrat-aligned groups.
“We want to take back the reins of a government that is out of control, and give to lawmakers who can steer us always in the right direction,” Women’s March Chicago organizer Eman Hassaballa Aly told a news conference earlier in the week.
Simultaneous marches were to be held in nearby cities in Republican areas of Illinois — outside of the Democrat-stronghold of Chicago.
“Our marching community is fired up to begin the process of voting out politicians who ignore, demean and disrespect women,” Women’s March Chicago said in a news release.
“With the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, women across the country have been calling for marches more broadly where they can vocalize their dissatisfaction regarding his elevation to one of the most powerful positions in our country.”
Previous women’s march protests have included plenty of anti-Trump rhetoric. Protests in January shut down streets in dozens of American cities. In Chicago, hundreds of thousands marched.
The appearance of the “Baby Trump blimp” — as dubbed by British media — will be the first at a major American protest.
The inflatable was designed as a virtual poke in the eye at the president during his visit to Britain over the summer.
Activists in New Jersey created six duplicates, which they planned to float around the country.
After Chicago, it will next appear in Los Angeles and New York.
‘Apocalyptic:’ Florida town demolished by Hurricane Michael
- Drone footage of Mexico Beach showed a stunning landscape of devastation
- Numerous homes in this resort town of about 1,190 people were shattered or ripped from their foundations
MEXICO BEACH, Florida: The small Gulf Coast community of Mexico Beach was known as a slice of Old Florida.
Now it lies in splinters.
Hit head-on by Hurricane Michael, numerous homes in this resort town of about 1,190 people were shattered or ripped from their foundations. Boats were tossed like toys. The streets closest to the water looked as if a bomb had gone off.
What the 9-foot storm surge didn’t destroy, the 155 mph (250 kph) winds finished off.
Now, rescuers and residents are struggling to get into the ground-zero town to assess the damage and search for the hundreds of people believed to have stayed behind.
Mishelle McPherson and her ex-husband looked for the elderly mother of a friend on Thursday. The woman lived in a small cinderblock house about 150 yards (meters) from the Gulf and thought she would be OK.
Her home was reduced to crumbled blocks and pieces of floor tile.
“Aggy! Aggy!” McPherson yelled. The only sound that came back was the echo from the half-demolished building and the pounding of the surf.
“Do you think her body would be here? Do you think it would have floated away?” she asked.
As she walked down the street, McPherson pointed out pieces of what had been the woman’s house: “That’s the blade from her ceiling fan. That’s her floor tile.”
Drone footage of Mexico Beach showed a stunning landscape of devastation. Few structures were unscathed.
John Humphress, a storm chaser and drone pilot, arrived around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a few hours after Michael slammed into the coastline. He had one word to describe what he saw: “apocalyptic.”
State officials said 285 people in Mexico Beach had refused to leave ahead of the hurricane despite a mandatory evacuation order.
A National Guard team went into the area and found 20 survivors overnight, and more crews were pushing into the stricken zone on Thursday. The fate of many other residents was unknown, authorities said.
Humphress, who spent the night in his truck on a bridge near Mexico Beach, said he didn’t see anyone dead.
On Thursday, residents who evacuated tried to return.
The Rev. Eddie LaFountain, pastor at First Baptist Church in Mexico Beach, was one of them. He described the place as a “good family resort town” that attracts visitors seeking peace and quiet rather than the spring break-like atmosphere of other communities along the 200-mile Florida Panhandle.
More than a third of the population of Mexico Beach is 65 or older, according to the US Census, and nearly half of the housing is for seasonal or recreational use.
Most of the full-time residents, LaFountain said, have some connection to the hospitality industry. Some operate vacation home rentals, while others work jobs cleaning and maintaining the homes. Others own or work in restaurants, rent out kayaks or run charter fishing boats. LaFountain himself has a lawn-mowing business.
Despite the widespread destruction, LaFountain said he believes most people will rebuild.
“I think the people here have a great heart and a lot of resilience. We call them stubborn and hard-headed. I think they will be back,” LaFountain said in a phone interview while driving back to Mexico Beach.
A Florida hurricane expert said the footage of buildings in Mexico Beach stripped to their concrete foundations was no surprise.
“This is what we expect with storm surge and high wind events,” said Craig Fugate, former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a former emergency management chief for the state of Florida.
Florida has some of the most stringent hurricane building codes in the country, but they apply only to new or retrofitted structures.
Mexico Beach is on the west end of what is sometimes called Florida’s Forgotten Coast, so named because it is not heavily developed like many of the state’s other shoreline areas, with their lavish homes and high-rise condos and hotels.
US Route 98 runs right along the coast, where a few beachside restaurants offer oysters and other seafood, cocktails and a view of the Gulf of Mexico.
Other communities along the Forgotten Coast include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. Marks and St. George Island, all places where folks from nearby Tallahassee, Georgia and Alabama like to escape for a quiet weekend.
As Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted: “Mexico Beach is an old old #Florida town. It’s charm is that it feels like a trip back in time to a place unspoiled by development. I was told this morning that is is ‘gone.’“
