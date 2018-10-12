Harvard bias trial to spotlight use of race in college admissions

BOSTON: A lawsuit challenging the use of race as a factor in US college admissions will go to trial in Boston on Monday, when Harvard University will face accusations that it discriminates against Asian-American applicants.
The lawsuit, backed by the Trump administration, could eventually reach the Supreme Court, giving the newly cemented five-member conservative majority a chance to bar the use of affirmative action to help minority applicants get into college.
“The case is critically important as it’s really about diversity at colleges all across the country,” said Nicole Gon Ochi, an attorney at Asian Americans Advancing Justice–Los Angeles who supports Harvard in the case.
Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, sued Harvard in 2014, contending it illegally engages in “racial balancing” that artificially limits the number of Asian-American students at the Ivy League school.
The US Justice Department, which launched a related probe of Harvard after Republican President Donald Trump’s election, has backed the group, saying the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university has not seriously considered alternative, race-neutral approaches to admissions.
Conservatives argue that affirmative action, which aims to offset historic patterns of racial discrimination, can hurt white people and Asian Americans while helping black and Hispanic applicants.
SFFA said that its analysis of Harvard admissions data shows that Asian-American applicants are less likely to be admitted than their white, Hispanic or black counterparts.
Harvard denies discriminating against Asian Americans, saying their rates of admission have grown significantly since 2010. Asian-Americans, who represent about 6 percent of the US population, make up 23 percent of Harvard’s current freshman class.
It notes that the Supreme Court has previously held that colleges have an interest in enrolling diverse groups of students and may consider race as one factor among many when reviewing applications.
The last time the nation’s top court examined the issue was in 2016, when conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the court’s liberals to allow race to be considered in college admissions. Kennedy’s replacement, Brett Kavanaugh, could be more likely to vote to bar its use.
“This is one area where there could be a significant change by replacing Kennedy with Kavanaugh,” said Ilya Shapiro, a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute.
The Justice Department last month opened a probe into whether Yale University also discriminates against Asian Americans, and SFFA has a similar case pending against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on behalf of white students.
“A student’s race or ethnicity should not be a consideration in university admissions,” Blum said.
S.Africa’s apartheid-era foreign minister Pik Botha dies, aged 86
JOHANNESBURG: Former South African foreign minister Roelof “Pik” Botha, whose long career in government straddled both the apartheid era and the presidency of Nelson Mandela, has died aged 86, local media reported Friday.
Botha served as foreign minister for 17 years until the end of apartheid in 1994, and then joined Mandela’s cabinet after the end of white-minority rule and the country’s first non-racial election in 1994.
“As you know, originally we were enemies,” Botha told the BBC in 2013.
“From our point of view, (Mandela) led an organization which we regarded as a terrorist organization and they saw themselves as freedom fighters.
“Of course all that had to change. It is not always that simple and easy to change mental attitudes, mindsets but eventually it did change. He played the role of a savior.”
Botha was described by some as a “good man working for a bad government” despite years defending the apartheid system.
He had several clashes with the hard-line government of president P.W. Botha, who was no relation.
In 1985, he drafted a speech that suggested Mandela could be released from prison — which did not happen until 1990.
The following year he said that the country could one day be ruled by a black president, earning a public rebuke from his boss.
Botha served as mines and energy minister in Mandela’s government before retiring in 1996.
Piet Botha told News24 that his father died in his sleep during the night.
“His wife Ina was with him until the end,” he said.
“He was very sick during the last three weeks and his body just couldn’t take it anymore.”
