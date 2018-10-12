You are here

  • Home
  • Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown
﻿

Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown

Friends of the spokesman for Yemen’s Bahai religious minority say he has been detained by Houthi militias who control the country’s north. (AFP)
Updated 12 October 2018
AP
0

Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown

Updated 12 October 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: Friends of the spokesman for Yemen’s Bahai religious minority say he has been detained by Houthi militias who control the country’s north.
Two friends of Abdullah Yahia Al-Ayolofi said Friday that unidentified men snatched Al-Ayolofi from a market in a district called Al-Jarraf in Sanaa on Thursday. His whereabouts remain unknown, they said.
A security official tells The Associated Press that Houthi militiamen seized Al-Ayolofi earlier in the week.
Al-Ayolofi, a convert to Bahaism, has been outspoken about Houthi abuses against Bahai followers.
All spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
The Houthis’ leader has targeted Bahais in public speeches describing them as “satanic” and several Bahais have been detained, tortured and held incommunicado, according to the community’s United Nations representative.

Topics: Houthis bahai Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis target fleeing family with mortar shells in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Macron 'awaiting explanation' from Iran on who ordered France bomb plot

Updated 12 October 2018
0

Macron 'awaiting explanation' from Iran on who ordered France bomb plot

Updated 12 October 2018
0
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it was not clear whether a foiled attack on a Paris-based Iranian opposition group was ordered by the higher echelons of authorities in Tehran.
“As you know Iran is sometimes divided into different factions and tensions, and so I can’t say today whether the order came from the top or from this (security) service or that division,” he told France 24 television in an interview.
France’s foreign ministry said on Oct. 2 there was no doubt the Iranian intelligence ministry was behind the June plot and froze assets belonging to Tehran’s intelligence services and two Iranian nationals.
The plot targeted a meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) outside Paris. US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and several former European and Arab ministers attended the rally.
Belgium charged an Iranian diplomat and three other individuals on Oct. 10 with planning to bomb the meeting. Two of the suspects were intercepted by Belgian police.
One senior French official told Reuters the plot is likely to have been hatched by hard-liners looking to undermine President Hassan Rouhani, who has tried to improve Iran’s relations with the outside world.
Macron said he was still awaiting explanations, but that Rouhani had not given him any during two exchanges he had with the Iranian president.
The hardening of relations between Paris and Tehran could have far-reaching consequences for Rouhani’s government, which is looking to European capitals to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal after the United States pulled out and reimposed tough sanctions.
Macron repeated that there should be a more demanding policy toward Iran which needed to include keeping the existing deal, discussing its nuclear work after 2025 when parts of the agreement expire, its ballistic missile program and curtailing its regional influence.
“I’ve never been naive with Iran or thought it would be easy,” Macron said.

Latest updates

Jesus scores as Brazil beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 in friendly
0
Saudi Aramco denies increase in fuel prices
0
GCC to reap massive dividend as oil prices rise
0
KSRelief chief attends meeting to confront natural disasters
0
The Arab riders who have more than hurdles to negotiate to make it to the Youth Olympics
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.