PARIS: French authorities are investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.
L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official is suspected of betting €5 million ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals. PSG won the game 6-1.
France’s financial prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Friday an investigation has been opened, but declined to comment on the report.
Red Star released a statement vehemently denying the match-fixing allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged “shameful acts.”
According to L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the Oct. 3 game at the Parc des Princes.
ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, told the newspaper it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.
Spotlight on Red Star Belgrade after claims of fixing PSG Champions League clash
Spotlight on Red Star Belgrade after claims of fixing PSG Champions League clash
PARIS: French authorities are investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.
Jesus scores as Brazil beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 in friendly
- Jesus opened the scoring after a pass by Neymar in the 43rd minute and Alex Sandro sealed the victory with a header
- Brazil, preparing for next year’s Copa America at home, will play Argentina in another friendly in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
RIYADH: Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro scored a goal each as Brazil defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a friendly on Friday.
Jesus opened the scoring after a pass by Neymar in the 43rd minute and Alex Sandro sealed the victory with a header near the end of the match at King Saud University Stadium.
Dutch referee Danny Makkelie sent off Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in the 84th after a video review showed he touched the ball with his hand out of his box.
Brazil, preparing for next year’s Copa America at home, will play Argentina in another friendly in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is expected to replace Jesus in that match.