The Arab riders who have more than hurdles to negotiate to make it to the Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES: As equestrian riders, they are already adept at overcoming hurdles, yet for In-Shaallah Hameed and Momen Zindaki, the consequences of war meant reaching this month’s Youth Olympic Games at times often appeared an obstacle insurmountable even for them.

Hameed, a smiling 17-year-old with cloudy green eyes and a confident demeanor, arrived in Argentina this week from Iraq, where civil war has led to more than 100,000 deaths since 2014, according to UN figures. Yet she said her country’s ability to largely overcome Daesh has helped her hurdle doubt over whether she would ever compete on her sport’s grandest stage to now pushing to qualify for the next Olympics in Tokyo.

“We have had a war in Iraq and (Daesh) made life very difficult in the country,” said Hameed, who is one of two Iraqi women at this month’s Games and is competing thanks to an invitation.

“We can’t do anything about the war — it is very tough — but what we can do is try to give our country something to smile about again.

“That is why now we are so determined to draw smiles on the Iraqi people’s faces through sport and make them happy. Now I want to improve myself and go to Tokyo in 2020.”

Zindaki, in contrast, is a 15-year-old Syrian with a wispy moustache and who prefers to leave the speaking to his trainer. He qualified for the Youth Olympics last December through his position in the International Equestrian Federation’s World Jumping Challenge Rankings. Yet, like Hameed, his preparations were also hindered by unrest as he watched civil war decimate not only large parts of his country and its population, but also the roots of the sport he has enjoyed since early childhood.

“The war changed things a lot for us,” said Zindaki, through a translator.

“Now we have around 200 riders, but before the war, you could multiply that number by three.

“The sport didn’t exactly stop during the war, but it became smaller and is now contained in only one city, Damascus. It made things more difficult. Now it is more international, although we have local shows every few weeks.”

Zindaki and Hameed were joined by four other Middle East riders on the entry list. The UAE’s Omar Al-Marzooqi, Ahmed El-Naggar of Egypt, Sara Armouti of Jordan and Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Qashouti all earned their place at the Games, meaning the Arab world represented a fifth of the 30-horse field.

Such representation for the region is rarely seen at Olympic level — yet equestrian is different. Saudi Arabia has competed in the sport across five separate Olympics, winning bronze in individual showjumping in 2000 and adding a second 12 years later in team jumping. Egypt has entered nine times; Jordan four; Syria and UAE once apiece; and Qatar and Palestine made their debuts at Rio 2016.

It is a similar story at the Asian Games, where Saudi Arabia are the third most successful nation of all-time and Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE all place among the top eight in the medal table.

Al-Marzooqi and Armouti were just two of many riders being trained by a family member, with the latter saying the region’s previous successes gave her extra confidence when arriving here.

“Equestrian is very common in the Arab world,” Armouti said.

“I started riding when I was eight years old because my family were riders. That’s often the way it is. It was popular in the past, but now it is even more so and I feel the new generation is even stronger than the last. I feel we are often some of the favorites because of the tradition, but in equestrian it is difficult because it is not only about the rider. For me, 75 percent of the performance is down to the horse and 25 percent is down to the rider, so it really depends on the horse.”

With all 30 riders competing on “borrowed” mounts provided temporarily by supporters of the sport in Argentina, it has added a new element of challenge to the event. And as well as having to quickly try to form a bond in just three days, it can also leave some riders longing for familiarity.

“In Iraq, my horse is my happy place,” said Hameed, who only trained with Kings Charade for two days after her initial mount was injured.

“Whenever I am sad and crying, I go to my horse and everything feels better.”