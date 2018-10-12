KSRelief chief attends meeting to confront natural disasters

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), participated on Friday in the second tripartite meeting held in Geneva to follow up on joint efforts to confront natural disasters and crises.
The meeting was attended by the secretary-general of the International Civil Defence Organisation, Dr. Vladimir Kuvshinov, and the director general of the Saudi Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro.
Al-Rabeeah stressed the importance of the meeting in enhancing cooperation between KSRelief and the member states of the International Civil Defence Organisation, and the need to train and equip the Yemeni Civil Defense.
KSRelief has implemented relief projects in 42 countries, particularly Yemen, he said. One of the programs in Yemen involves efforts by Saudi and international experts “to remove mines randomly planted by Houthi militias, especially in the governorates of Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz,” he added.
“The project also aims to help the Yemeni people overcome the humanitarian tragedies caused by the spread of mines.”
Also on Friday, KSRelief distributed hot meals to displaced people in Syria, and organized vocational training courses for poor families in Yemen’s Shabwa governorate.
The project in Shabwa aims to train 100 people from poor families in four vocations: Hairdressing, sewing, making pastries and sweets, and making perfume.
Earlier this week, KSRelief inaugurated a new building of the Republican Education Center of the Emergency and Civil Defense in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.
KSRelief inaugurated several other projects in Tajikistan, alleviating the great economic and humanitarian losses caused by heavy rainfall and melting snow, Al-Rabeeah said.
Saudi interior minister slams ‘false accusations’ on Khashoggi’s disappearance
- News reports about orders to kill Khashoggi "are lies and baseless allegations", the minister says
- Turkey said on Thursday it had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cooperate on the investigation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's minister of interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on Saturday denounced the "false accusations" being circulated in some media outlets linking the Saudi government and people to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
News reports about orders to kill Khashoggi "are lies and baseless allegations", the minister said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
He said the government of Saudi Arabia is "committed to its principles, rules and traditions and is in compliance with international laws and conventions."
Prince Abdulaziz noted that Saudi Arabia and Turkey have agree to conduct a joint investigation and it is important for the media to report only the facts and "not to affect the paths of investigation and judicial proceedings."
"He also stressed the Kingdom's keenness on the interest of its citizens at home and abroad and its keenness in particular to clarify the whole truth about the disappearance of the citizen Jamal Khashoggi," the SPA report said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi national and journalist who had been based in the US, has been missing since Oct. 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers.
Turkey said on Thursday it had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cooperate on the investigation.
A security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations.