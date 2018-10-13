Saudi Arabia, Indonesia reach agreement over domestic workers

JEDDAH: An agreement has been reached between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia that will allow Indonesian domestic workers to again work in the Kingdom.
The cooperation deal, which covers a number of domestic professions, was signed by Ahmad bin Suleiman Al-Rajihi, Saudi Arabia’s minister of labor and social development, and Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri, the Indonesian minister of manpower and transmigration, in Jakarta on October 11.
On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two ministries also launched an electronic system for the employment of Indonesian laborers designed to assist and speed up the process of recruiting domestic workers, while protecting the contractual rights of all parties.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has close relations with the Republic of Indonesia,” said Al-Rajihi. “Accordingly, we affirm the importance of cooperation and coordination in enhancing bilateral interests between the two countries.”
He added that the future of labor relations between the nations is built on solid foundations, and he looks forward to developing this relationship.
Al-Rajihi also pointed out that the agreement is part of a framework that aims to protect rights and improve labor relations between workers and employers in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries, in line with the international conventions and treaties.
Saudi interior minister slams ‘false accusations’ on Khashoggi’s disappearance
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's minister of interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on Saturday denounced the "false accusations" being circulated in some media outlets linking the Saudi government and people to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
News reports about orders to kill Khashoggi "are lies and baseless allegations", the minister said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
He said the government of Saudi Arabia is "committed to its principles, rules and traditions and is in compliance with international laws and conventions."
Prince Abdulaziz noted that Saudi Arabia and Turkey have agree to conduct a joint investigation and it is important for the media to report only the facts and "not to affect the paths of investigation and judicial proceedings."
"He also stressed the Kingdom's keenness on the interest of its citizens at home and abroad and its keenness in particular to clarify the whole truth about the disappearance of the citizen Jamal Khashoggi," the SPA report said.
Khashoggi, a Saudi national and journalist who had been based in the US, has been missing since Oct. 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers.
Turkey said on Thursday it had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cooperate on the investigation.
A security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations.