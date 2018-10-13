You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Overdose Cafe in Jeddah

There are no desserts, for example, nor is there a huge variety of coffee; it serves four drinks only — but in a unique style.
AMEERA ABID
  • Overdose has its own signature style for doing everything
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Simplicity and uniqueness are trends in dining these days, and few places seem to be doing it better than Overdose Cafe in Jeddah. It is becoming increasingly popular as word of mouth spreads, and as a result the crowds outside seem to grow larger every day.

Overdose has its own signature style for doing everything. There are no desserts, for example, nor is there a huge variety of coffee; it serves four drinks only — but in a unique style. Servers make the coffee in front of the customer by placing a transparent cup with a flavored syrup of choice on a round platform, then filling it with ice before adding milk and pouring in two shots of espresso.

The atmosphere and stylish decor is also a hit with customers. The café is decorated with espresso glasses and cups with syrups ready for the servers to grab, while the walls are covered with coffee-related art quotes. One of my favorites is “Caffeine, it’s my drug of choice,” as it sums up a journalist’s life to perfection.

Rarely do I drink coffee that makes me crave another immediately after the last drop but Overdose’s Spanish latte was one that did.

Well-trained staff, an artistic aesthetic and warm vibes come together to make Overdose the ideal place to enjoy a cup of well-made coffee.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Where We Are Going Today

Saudi interior minister slams 'false accusations' on Khashoggi's disappearance

Arab News
Saudi interior minister slams 'false accusations' on Khashoggi's disappearance

  • News reports about orders to kill Khashoggi "are lies and baseless allegations", the minister says
  • Turkey said on Thursday it had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cooperate on the investigation
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's minister of interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on Saturday denounced the "false accusations" being circulated in some media outlets linking the Saudi government and people to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

News reports about orders to kill Khashoggi "are lies and baseless allegations", the minister said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He said the government of Saudi Arabia is "committed to its principles, rules and traditions and is in compliance with international laws and conventions."

Prince Abdulaziz noted that Saudi Arabia and Turkey have agree to conduct a joint investigation and it is important for the media to report only the facts and "not to affect the paths of investigation and judicial proceedings."

"He also stressed the Kingdom's keenness on the interest of its citizens at home and abroad and its keenness in particular to clarify the whole truth about the disappearance of the citizen Jamal Khashoggi," the SPA report said. 

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and journalist who had been based in the US, has been missing since Oct. 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers.

Turkey said on Thursday it had accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cooperate on the investigation.

A security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations.

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Istanbul Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz

