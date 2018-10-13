Jetliner lands in US after world’s longest flight
- Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived at 5:29 a.m. (0929 GMT) for a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes
- A one-way ticket from Singapore to New York on this flight costs about $2,150 in premium economy and $3,500 for a roundtrip itinerary
It marked the revival of a route that had been eliminated in 2013.
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived at 5:29 am (0929 GMT), having left Singapore’s Changi airport at 11:23 pm, the Newark Liberty International Airport website said. That made for a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes.
The flight had been scheduled to take 18 hours and 25 minutes.
The plane was carrying 150 passengers and 17 crew members as it traveled 10,250 miles (16,500 kilometers).
“I feel perfectly well rested,” said Kristopher Alladin, a 37-year-old Canadian. “I’m lucky because I’m able to sleep on the plane.”
Flying from New York to Singapore would be a longer journey, lasting an estimated 18 hours and 45 minutes. The first flight in that direction took off from Newark at 11:10 am Friday.
Singapore Airlines only offers premium economy and business seats on the flight — no regular economy seats.
“Although you’re in premium eco, you feel like you’re in first class,” said Alladin, adding that he had taken the same flight in 2008. “The flight was very smooth, very quiet.”
“The flight was great, smooth, enjoyable and ended too fast!” said Danny Ong, an engineer and flight enthusiast from Singapore, after landing in Newark.
“We were served a supper of three choices after takeoff. I slept soundly, woke up and realized [there were] around eight hours left,” said Ong, who took the first flight back to Singapore, straight after landing in Newark.
“The crews were attentive, professional and responded promptly. Highly recommended if you are flying from Singapore to NYC in future.”
A one-way ticket from Singapore to New York on this flight costs about $2,150 in premium economy and $3,500 for a roundtrip itinerary, according to the Singapore Airlines website.
Singapore Airlines originally flew the route for nine years using the gas-guzzling, four-engine A340-500 plane before abandoning it in 2013 because high oil prices made the service unprofitable.
This trip was made with the new, more fuel efficient Airbus A350-900ULR, which consumes 25 percent less fuel than its predecessor.
It topped the previous longest direct air link between cities — Qatar Airways Flight 921 from Auckland to Doha, which takes 17 hours 40 minutes.
The A350 is these days considered the go-to plane for long-haul flights, nudging out the A380, which was previously the flagship for such long distance journeys, and which carries up to 850 passengers, more than twice the number of the A350.
The Singapore Airlines flight had been specially configured to seat 161 passengers for the service between the two global financial hubs.
Doctors warn of global C-section ‘epidemic’
- In 2015, the most recent year for which complete data is available, doctors performed 29.7 million C-sections worldwide — 21 percent of all births
- The study warned that in many settings young doctors were becoming “experts” in C-section while losing confidence in their abilities when it comes to natural birth
PARIS: Worldwide Caesarean section use has nearly doubled in two decades and has reached “epidemic” proportions in some countries, doctors warned Friday, highlighting a huge gap in childbirth care between rich and poor mothers.
They said millions of women each year may be putting themselves and their babies at unnecessary risk by undergoing C-sections at rates “that have virtually nothing to do with evidence-based medicine.”
In 2015, the most recent year for which complete data is available, doctors performed 29.7 million C-sections worldwide — 21 percent of all births. This was up from 16 million in 2000, or 12 percent of all births, according to research published in The Lancet.
It is estimated that the operation — a vital surgical procedure when complications occur during birth — is necessary 10-15 percent of the time.
But the research found wildly varying country rates of C-section use, often according to economic status: in at least 15 countries more than 40 percent births are performed using the practice, often on wealthier women in private facilities.
In Brazil, Egypt and Turkey, more than half of all births are done via C-section.
The Dominican Republic has the highest rate of any nation, with 58.1 percent of all babies delivered using the procedure.
But in close to a quarter of nations surveyed, C-section use is significantly lower than average.
Authors pointed out that while the procedure is generally over-used in many middle- and high-income settings, women in low-income situations often lack necessarily access to what can be a life-saving procedure.
“We would not expect such differences between countries, between women by socioeconomic status or between provinces/states within countries based on obstetric need,” Ties Boerma, professor of public health at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, and a lead author on the study, told AFP.
Jane Sandall, professor of social science and women’s health at King’s College London and a study author, told AFP that there were a variety of reasons women were increasingly opting for surgery.
Losing confidence in natural birth
These include “a lack of midwives to prevent and detect problems, loss of medical skills to confidently and competently attend a vaginal delivery, as well as medico-legal issues.”
Doctors are often tempted to organize C-sections to ease the flow of patients through a maternity clinic, and medical professionals are generally less vulnerable to legal action if they choose an operation over a natural birth.
Sandall also said there were often “financial incentives for both doctor and hospital” to perform the procedure.
The study warned that in many settings young doctors were becoming “experts” in C-section while losing confidence in their abilities when it comes to natural birth.
It also identified an emerging gap between wealthy and poorer regions within the same country. In China, C-section rates diverged from 4 percent to 62 percent; in India the range was 7-49 percent.
While the US saw more than a quarter of all births performed by C-section, some states used the procedure more than twice as often as others.
“It is clear that poor countries have low C-section use because access to services is a problem,” said Sandall. “In many of those countries, however, richer women who live in urban areas, have access to private facilities have much higher C-section use.”
Easy way out
C-sections may be marketed by clinics as the “easy” way to give birth, but they are not without risks.
Maternal death and disability rates are higher after C-section than vaginal birth. The procedure scars the womb, which can lead to bleeding, ectopic pregnancies (where the embryo is stuck in the ovaries), as well as still- and premature future births.
The authors suggested better education, more midwifery-led care and improved labor planning as ways of ensuring C-sections are only performed when medically necessary, as well as ensuring women properly understand the risks involved with the procedure.
“C-section is a type of major surgery, which carries risks that require careful consideration,” said Sandall.
In a comment accompanying the study, Gerard Visser of the University Medical Center in the Netherlands, called the rise in C-sections “alarming.”
“The medical profession on its own cannot reverse this trend,” he said.
“Joint actions are urgently needed to stop unnecessary C-sections and enable women and families to be confident of receiving the most appropriate care for their circumstances.”