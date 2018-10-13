You are here

Turkey to reopen its consulates in Iraq: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with Iraq President Barham Salih in Baghdad on Thursday. Experts say the reopening of Turkish consulates in Basra and Mosul is hugely significant. (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY
  • Cavusoglu also announced Turkey’s goal to deepen economic and commercial ties with its neighbor
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said his country will soon reopen its consulates in the Iraqi cities of Basra in the south and Mosul in the north, which were closed due to security reasons. 

During his visit to Iraq to meet with newly appointed President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Cavusoglu also announced Turkey’s goal to deepen economic and commercial ties with its neighbor. Last year, Turkey exported more than $9 billion of goods to Iraq.

The closure of Turkey’s consulates followed Daesh’s seizure of the one in Mosul in June 2014. 

Forty-six Turks — including diplomats, their children and special forces officers — were taken hostage but were freed three months later.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Program at the Washington Institute, said the reopening of the consulates is hugely significant. 

“Turkey lost access to non-Kurdish areas of Iraq around 2010 when it sided with the lobby that lost elections to (former Prime Minister Nouri) Maliki,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 

“Maliki’s government shut Turkey out of Iraq, and Turkey’s influence was limited to Kurdish areas, specifically those run by the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party).” 

But more than a year after Daesh’s military defeat in Iraq, the landscape is changing. “Turkey is coming back into the Sunni Arab heartland in Mosul, where its exit was driven as much by the Al-Maliki government as by the rise of Daesh,” said Cagaptay. “It’s also now being allowed into the Shiite heartland, the Gulf and the port city of Basra.” 

Experts say the reopening of the consulates is linked to the recent improvement in Turkish-Iraqi relations, especially since the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) independence referendum in September 2017, which both Ankara and Baghdad opposed. 

“It was the beginning of the Ankara-Baghdad spring, which is continuing,” said Cagaptay. “The reopening of the consulates is a sign of that change, and it’s important that Turkey re-establishes itself and is welcomed again in these cities (Mosul and Basra).” Turkey currently has an embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Irbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar at Oxford University and research director at Al-Sharq Forum, said these steps are significant in light of developments in recent years in Iraq, especially the rise and fall of Daesh and the change in the country’s political landscape after the recent election.

“Turkey feels that both the US and Iran’s grip over Iraq might be weakening a bit. This is creating new opportunities for Turkey to exploit in Iraq,” he told Arab News. 

Secondly, Sunni Arabs have always been Turkey’s traditional partner in Iraq, and Ankara wants to further strengthen them, Dalay said. 

“Thirdly, Turkey will partly rehabilitate its recently deteriorating relations with Iraqi Kurds. At the same time, it wants to weaken the outlawed PKK’s (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) presence in Iraq.” 

This does not mean that Turkey’s security concerns are fading away, but that it feels it can cope with them, Dalay added.

Palestinian Authority unhappy with UN envoy: Official

Daoud Kuttab
Palestinian Authority unhappy with UN envoy: Official

  • Palestinian officials have said while they are unhappy with Mladenov, boycotting him will not serve a positive purpose
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he fully supports the efforts of Mladenov
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: The Palestinian Authority (PA) has expressed concern about what it says are attempts by the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas behind the PA’s back, a senior Palestinian official told Arab News.

But the PA does not consider Nickolay Mladenov persona non grata, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) executive committee, said Palestinian officials had told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Mladenov was “no longer acceptable” to the PA because he had “gone beyond his role” in seeking agreements between Israel and rival Palestinian faction Hamas, which controls Gaza.

Annes Sweidan, head of the PLO’s international relations office in Ramallah, told Arab News that Mladenov “isn’t an honest broker, and seems to be working according to the agenda of Hamas, Israel and Qatar with the aim of carrying out the US peace plan by circumventing the Palestinian leadership.” 

Mladenov is buying into Israeli and US efforts to “ease the humanitarian situation rather than the end of the occupation,” Sweidan said.

Diana Buttu, a lawyer and former adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team, said the PA is paying no attention to the humanitarian situation. 

“That is the problem. The PA, instead of trying to alleviate the humanitarian disaster deliberately caused by Israel, is exacerbating it and castigating those who try to make life slightly more bearable under Israel’s siege,” she told Arab News.

“It’s the PA’s job to find a political solution, not the UN’s. The PA leadership treats Palestinians as though they’re political pawns.”

Palestinian officials have said while they are unhappy with Mladenov, boycotting him will not serve a positive purpose. 

“The message has been received and understood, so there’s no need to take it any further,” said the senior Palestinian official. 

Guterres said in a statement that he “fully supports the efforts of… Mladenov, who has been working tirelessly with all concerned parties… to change the dynamics in Gaza — to avoid escalation, to support intra-Palestinian reconciliation and to address all humanitarian issues.”

Guterres expressed hope that “relieving the humanitarian pressure in Gaza will reduce the tensions that risk a devastating armed conflict in Gaza and create space for the PA and Hamas to engage seriously with Egypt on reconciliation.” 

He added: “However, any humanitarian response to Gaza’s problems can only be temporary and limited in scope. What is needed is a political breakthrough that will… progress toward advancing a negotiated two-state solution based on relevant UN resolutions and previous agreements.” Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian protesters in Gaza on Friday.

 

 

