Daesh reverting to insurgency after losing ‘caliphate’

In this undated file image posted by the Raqqa Media Center in Islamic State group-held territory on June 30, 2014, fighters from the Daesh group ride tanks during a parade in Raqqa, Syria. (AP Photo/Raqqa Media Center, File)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
  • The world’s most dangerous insurgent group is trying to prove that despite losing its territorial hold, it still has long arms to strike
  • Clashes this week in the Syrian village of Sousah left more than two dozen fighters on both sides dead
AP
BEIRUT: After being nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, Daesh has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014, analysts say — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife.

In Iraq and Syria, hardly a week goes by without the group staging an attack on a town or village, keeping its opponents on edge even as it fights US-backed forces advancing on the last remaining slice of territory under its control near the countries’ shared border.

Hisham Al-Hashimi, a Daesh expert who advises the Iraqi government, said the group now operates like it did in 2010, before its rise in Iraq, which culminated four years later with the militants seizing one of Iraq’s biggest cities, Mosul, and also claiming the city of Raqqa in Syria and declaring a “caliphate” across large areas of both countries.

Al-Hashimi said the world’s most dangerous insurgent group is trying to prove that despite losing its territorial hold, “it still has long arms to strike.”

While it fends off attacks on its remaining pockets in Syria, a recent surge in false claims of responsibility for attacks also signals that the group is struggling to stay relevant after losing its proto-state and its dominance on the international news agenda. The main figures behind the group’s once sleek propaganda machine have mostly been killed. Raqqa fell a year ago this month, and the group has lost all but 2 percent of the territory it held in Iraq and Syria.

There are concerns, however, that while Daesh may never be able to recreate the kind of territorial hold it once had, it is trying to latch on to new territory.

One of the group’s deadliest attacks since the collapse of the supposed caliphate came in late July, when dozens of masked Daesh fighters stormed the southern city of Sweida and nearby villages inhabited by members of Syria’s Druze minority, gunning down more than 200 people and kidnapping about 30, mostly women and children.

The ambush shook the community, which had stayed on the sidelines of Syria’s seven-year civil war and took many by surprise, raising fears that as the militants are on the retreat, they will try to regroup in remote pockets of territory like this once quiet corner of the country.

Last month, Daesh fighters stormed the northern Iraqi village of Gharib, killing three villagers and wounding nine after residents refused to collaborate with them and give them supplies such as food and ammunition. Last week, Daesh attacked the village of Saadiyeh, south of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, killing three and abducting one.

The group regularly stages attacks in villages in the provinces of Diyala, Salahuddin and Kirkuk and elsewhere, targeting local officials or police because they work for the state.

Iraqi military spokesman Big. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said this week that security forces have begun a broad operation in the western province of Anbar that borders Syria to take out Daesh sleeper cells.

Analysts warn that this could be the beginning of a new resurgence of the group similar to the one that preceded their rise in 2010, after many thought the group’s predecessor had been defeated during the US surge there in 2007.

Hassan Hassan, senior research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, wrote in a recent article that Daesh has been able to undergo an orderly transition from caliphate to insurgency without fracturing.

Last month, US-backed Syrian fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces began a final push to retake Hajjin, the last pocket held by Daesh on the eastern banks of the Euphrates River near the Iraq border. They have had to advance slowly as the extremists rely on mines, snipers fire and suicide attacks in defending their positions.

Clashes this week in the Syrian village of Sousah left more than two dozen fighters on both sides dead as Daesh fighters took advantage of a sandstorm and bad visibility to attack SDF positions.

It’s not clear how many militants are still fighting with Daesh. A UN report released in August said Daesh has up to 30,000 members distributed roughly equally between Syria and Iraq, and said its global network increasingly poses a threat.

The UN report said that despite the defeat of Daesh in Iraq and most of Syria, it is likely that a reduced “covert version” of the militant group’s “core” will survive in both countries, with significant affiliated supporters in Afghanistan, Libya, Southeast Asia and West Africa.

Topics: Daesh Islamic State Raqqa caliphate Syria

Turkey to reopen its consulates in Iraq: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with Iraq President Barham Salih in Baghdad on Thursday. Experts say the reopening of Turkish consulates in Basra and Mosul is hugely significant. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
  • Cavusoglu also announced Turkey’s goal to deepen economic and commercial ties with its neighbor
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said his country will soon reopen its consulates in the Iraqi cities of Basra in the south and Mosul in the north, which were closed due to security reasons. 

During his visit to Iraq to meet with newly appointed President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Cavusoglu also announced Turkey’s goal to deepen economic and commercial ties with its neighbor. Last year, Turkey exported more than $9 billion of goods to Iraq.

The closure of Turkey’s consulates followed Daesh’s seizure of the one in Mosul in June 2014. 

Forty-six Turks — including diplomats, their children and special forces officers — were taken hostage but were freed three months later.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Program at the Washington Institute, said the reopening of the consulates is hugely significant. 

“Turkey lost access to non-Kurdish areas of Iraq around 2010 when it sided with the lobby that lost elections to (former Prime Minister Nouri) Maliki,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 

“Maliki’s government shut Turkey out of Iraq, and Turkey’s influence was limited to Kurdish areas, specifically those run by the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party).” 

But more than a year after Daesh’s military defeat in Iraq, the landscape is changing. “Turkey is coming back into the Sunni Arab heartland in Mosul, where its exit was driven as much by the Al-Maliki government as by the rise of Daesh,” said Cagaptay. “It’s also now being allowed into the Shiite heartland, the Gulf and the port city of Basra.” 

Experts say the reopening of the consulates is linked to the recent improvement in Turkish-Iraqi relations, especially since the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) independence referendum in September 2017, which both Ankara and Baghdad opposed. 

“It was the beginning of the Ankara-Baghdad spring, which is continuing,” said Cagaptay. “The reopening of the consulates is a sign of that change, and it’s important that Turkey re-establishes itself and is welcomed again in these cities (Mosul and Basra).” Turkey currently has an embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Irbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar at Oxford University and research director at Al-Sharq Forum, said these steps are significant in light of developments in recent years in Iraq, especially the rise and fall of Daesh and the change in the country’s political landscape after the recent election.

“Turkey feels that both the US and Iran’s grip over Iraq might be weakening a bit. This is creating new opportunities for Turkey to exploit in Iraq,” he told Arab News. 

Secondly, Sunni Arabs have always been Turkey’s traditional partner in Iraq, and Ankara wants to further strengthen them, Dalay said. 

“Thirdly, Turkey will partly rehabilitate its recently deteriorating relations with Iraqi Kurds. At the same time, it wants to weaken the outlawed PKK’s (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) presence in Iraq.” 

This does not mean that Turkey’s security concerns are fading away, but that it feels it can cope with them, Dalay added.

Topics: Turkey Iraq

