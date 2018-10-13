You are here

Tunisia leads Arab region’s medal table in ongoing Youth Olympic Games

Ghofrane Belkhir of Tunisia snatches in the Weightlifting Women's 58kg Group A in the Youth Olympic Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 11, 2018. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS)
Tunisia's Mohamed Aziz Sebai exits the swim of the men's Triathlon at Bosques de Palermo, Green Park during The Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 8, 2018. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS)
Tunisia's Ghofrane Belkhir celebrates taking the gold in the Women's Weightlifting 58kg Group A at the Europa Pavilion in Youth Olympic Park at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via AP)
Gary Meenaghan
0

Gary Meenaghan
0

BUENOS AIRES: Tunisia, one of only three Arab countries to take a larger delegation of females than males to the ongoing Youth Olympic Games, leads the region’s medal table at the midway stage of the two-week mega-event. And as silver-medallist Mariem Khlifi says, part of her country’s success stems from fighting for gender equality since infancy.

Khlifi, one of 25 Tunisian females competing in Buenos Aires this month, took silver in judo on Monday after narrowly losing to Hungary’s Szofi Ozbas in the under-63kg gold medal match. After receiving her medal, she explained her talent on the mat was cultivated during a childhood in which she constantly battled to be treated equally.

“With Tunisian children, the girls are not girly,” said Khlifi, a 17-year-old from Kairouan in northern Tunisia. “They love to fight with boys, play with boys, to be equal. We think that if we do things like the boys, we can be like the boys, so play-fights are common. It’s something we do when we’re little — go to each other’s houses or to the streets, play with the other kids, and finish with a fight. Not punching, but always wrestling.”

Three days later Khlifi was joined on the medal table by compatriot Ghofrane Belkhir, who went won step further and secured her country’s first gold of the Games. The weightlifter triumphed in the women’s 58kg category after a gripping finale in which she out-lifted Egypt’s Neama Said by just 2kg to take gold. Said’s silver was Egypt’s fifth medal in Buenos Aires and while she is her country’s only female medallist so far, she is also the only Egyptian athlete to finish with something other than bronze.

Morocco are the only other Arab delegation to stand on the top two steps of the podium — and again it has been by way of their six female athletes. Taekwondo practitioner Safia Salih claimed silver in the -55kg after slipping to Thailand’s Kanthida Saengsin in the final, but Fatima-Essahra Aboufaras, 16, defeated Iran’s Kimia Hemati in the -63kg category to take gold. “I’m very happy because Morocco needed this medal,” said Aboufaras. “I’ve been training for a long time to win this gold.”

Much like at the Olympics proper, Taekwondo is proving fertile ground for Arab nations. Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Djibouti and Libya also all sent athletes to Argentina to compete in the Korean combat sport. Jordan — the only other Arab country on the medal board after seven days — won their medal when Zaid Abdul Kareem reached the semi-finals in the men’s -68kg category. He said he was inspired by watching Ahmad Abughaush’s victory at Rio 2016.

“I wasn’t really doing it competitively before then,” said the 17-year-old. “It was just a hobby for me; something that was quite fun. But after Abughaush won in Rio, suddenly I wanted to compete and represent my nation. So I began entering sports centres in the capital, training harder. Because of this, I now actually get to train with Abughaush himself. He mentors me, gives me advice and tips on how to improve.”

Abughaush’s triumph in Brazil two years ago has resulted in an explosion of interest in the sport in his home country. Jordanian taekwondo practitioners are treated like celebrities, says Kareem, who is expected to see his profile elevated considerably on return to the Hashemite Kingdom.

“Taekwondo has honestly been taken to a completely new level in the country since Rio,” Kareem said. “It’s inspired everyone. It was an important sport for us before then, but it gets so much coverage now. Even when fighters are just preparing for a competition or going to regular training, they’re always on TV and getting interviewed. In Jordan now, everyone knows about taekwondo.”

 

Brazil make heavy work of beating Saudi Arabia in friendly

Updated 13 October 2018
AFP
0

Brazil make heavy work of beating Saudi Arabia in friendly

  • Jesus opened the scoring after a pass by Neymar in the 43rd minute and Alex Sandro sealed the victory with a header
  • Brazil, preparing for next year’s Copa America at home, will play Argentina in another friendly in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
Updated 13 October 2018
AFP
0

RIYADH: Brazil struggled to a 2-0 win over hosts Saudi Arabia in a stuttering performance on a muggy night in Riyadh in a friendly international on Friday.
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scored just before half-time and Alex Sandro powered in a header from a Neymar corner in the sixth-minute of injury time.
Brazil will next play arch-rivals Argentina on Tuesday.
Argentina, who will be without the rested Lionel Messi, beat Iraq 4-0 on Thursday.
Brazil will be the more concerned team ahead of Tuesday’s showdown in Jeddah as they failed to spark against the game Saudis, who almost found themselves a goal up after six minutes, before Casemiro hacked clear.
Jesus, who missed Brazil’s friendly victories over the United States (2-0) and El Salvador (5-0) last month, celebrated his return to the side with a goal just before half time.
Jesus saw a goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Saudi keeper Mohammed Al Owais before Neymar slipped him in to score in the 43rd minute.
Tottenham’s Lucas Moura almost made it two after another fine pass by Neymar.
Neymar came close himself a few minutes later with a shot from just outside the penalty area.
The Saudis ended the match with 10 men after Al-Owais was sent off with 10 minutes left for handling the ball outside the penalty area when pressured by Richarlison.

Topics: Brazil Saudi Arabia Neymar

