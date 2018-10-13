‘Window of opportunity narrowing’ on global growth: IMF

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: The window of opportunity to keep global growth on track is “narrowing” amid trade disputes and emerging markets crises, the IMF said Saturday, and cautioned against currency wars as a US-China spat threatens to boil over.
The warning from the International Monetary Fund came at its annual meeting with the World Bank in Bali, after it cut its outlook for global GDP growth this week by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019.
And the Fund further cautioned that “everyone is going to suffer” from a trade-and-currency clash between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies.
“Risks are increasingly skewed to the downside amid heightened trade tensions and ongoing geopolitical concerns, with tighter financial conditions particularly affecting many emerging market and developing countries,” the IMF said in a communique.
It added that historically high public debt was also among the red flags that “could further undermine confidence and growth prospects.”
“With the window of opportunity narrowing, we will act promptly to advance policies and reforms to protect the expansion, mitigate risks, rebuild policy space, enhance resilience, and raise medium-term growth prospects for the benefit of all,” the statement said.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week said he had told the head of China’s central bank about his concerns over the weakness of its currency.
However, he declined to comment on whether Washington would declare Beijing a “currency manipulator” in a Treasury report due out next week.
That designation would be a first for China and would trigger a process that could lead to punitive steps after a series of talks.
The IMF appeared to take aim at the two powerhouse economies which are also locked in an increasingly bitter tit-for-tat tariff battle.
“We will refrain from competitive devaluations and will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes,” the communique said.
“We acknowledge that free, fair, and mutually beneficial goods and services trade and investment are key engines for growth and job creation.”
Tensions have soared in recent months with US President Donald Trump’s administration rolling out billions of dollars in tariffs against China in a bid to tackle its trade deficit and rein in what Washington views as unacceptable trade practices by the Asian giant.
Meanwhile, markets have been roiled by a plunge in some emerging market currencies — including in Turkey and Argentina — as domestic financial crises and higher US interest rates lured return-hungry investors to the dollar.
The IMF statement also said it would push to improve the World Trade Organization and boost confidence in the global trading system.
It added that it would continue to help countries deal with the social and economic costs of “pandemics, cyber risks, climate change and natural disasters, energy scarcity, conflicts, migration, and refugee and other humanitarian crises.”
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Egypt is considering issuing bonds in currencies other than the euro and the US dollar after launching a roadshow in Asia, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on Saturday, as the government steps up efforts to improve its debt structure.
The minister met investors in Seoul last week and plans to continue the marketing trip to Singapore, Japan and Malaysia among other countries, Maait said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in the resort island of Bali.
Egypt raised 2 billion euro in bonds in April, its first issue in the single currency, and is planning to sell more euro-denominated debt next year.
Maait said response from the non-deal roadshow in South Korea was “very positive” and the government had been “advised to try to issue in Asia.”
“We are thinking about issuing in other currencies,” Maait said. “No decision has been made yet, but all options are open and we are considering it and we will make a decision in the near future.”
The plan comes amid efforts to rearrange Egypt’s debt structure as it faces a tough foreign repayments schedule over the next two years, as well as a rising oil import bill.
At the same time, foreign holdings of its government debt have fallen due to outflows amid emerging market turbulence.
In July, the government said foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries had fallen to $17.5 billion at the end of June from $23.1 billion three months earlier.
The government, which has borrowed heavily from abroad since it drew up an economic reform program with the IMF in 2016, is planning to expand its investor base, lengthen maturity of its debt from short term, and seek cheaper borrowing, Maait said.
Emerging markets have seen bond yields jump in recent months as outflows spiked due to escalating trade tension between the United States and China, and expectation for further hikes in US interest rates as the American economy picks up speed.
In its 2018/19 budget, Egypt is targeting average interest rates for government debt of 14.7 percent, down from 18.5 percent in fiscal year ending June 2018.
To manage the cost of oil imports, Egypt has signed hedging contracts for its oil imports and everything was in place to launch this, the minister said. “We are ready to press the button at any moment,” the minister said.
Egypt is also looking into implementing similar insurance measures for other commodities including wheat, he said.
The country is among the biggest importers of wheat in the world.