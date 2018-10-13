US envoy for Afghan peace returns to Kabul after meeting Taliban -officials

KABUL: The US envoy for Afghanistan peace efforts arrived in Kabul on Saturday after meeting Taliban leaders in Qatar in an effort to find a way to end the 17-year-old war in the country, three Afghan officials said.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born US adviser, met with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday and briefed him about his 10-day tour of four countries conducted in a bid to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.
A senior member of the Taliban confirmed that Khalilzad met the Taliban leadership on Friday in Doha.
“Both sides discuss prospects of peace and the US presence in Afghanistan,” said the official, requesting anonymity.
US officials in Kabul were not immediately available for a comment on Khalilzad’s visit.
Last month, Khalilzad was appointed as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation as President Donald Trump’s administration launched fresh efforts to hold peace talks with the Taliban.
Khalilzad’s trip started out from Afghanistan. He traveled to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar before returning to Kabul.
A senior official working with President Ghani said Khalilzad briefed Ghani about his meetings with senior ministers and top diplomats in four countries who could play a key role in peace talks with the Taliban.
Western and Asian diplomats in Kabul said Khalilzad, 67, has knowledge of the country’s main languages, culture and politics that could help him engage with all stakeholders in the peace process.
“The Trump administration and Ghani’s government are now banking on Khalilzad to find a diplomatic way to end the war with the Taliban,” said a top Western diplomat in Kabul. But ongoing fighting has raised questions about the viability of the US strategy to end the war, which for the past year has focused on forcing the militants, largely with more air strikes, to the negotiating table.
Last week the Taliban demanded a complete withdrawal of foreign forces as the only solution to end the war as they ramped up attacks in strategic provinces. They also directed Afghans to boycott parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 20.
At least 8,050 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of 2018, almost half of them targeted by suicide bomb attacks and other improvised devices that may amount to war crimes, the United Nations said last week.
US envoy for Afghan peace returns to Kabul after meeting Taliban -officials
US envoy for Afghan peace returns to Kabul after meeting Taliban -officials
- A senior member of the Taliban confirmed that Afghan-born US adviser Zalmay Khalilzad met the Taliban leadership on Friday
- Khalilzad previously met with Afghan President Ghani, whom he briefed about his tour to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table
KABUL: The US envoy for Afghanistan peace efforts arrived in Kabul on Saturday after meeting Taliban leaders in Qatar in an effort to find a way to end the 17-year-old war in the country, three Afghan officials said.
Air Canada’s near miss last year was almost ‘worst accident in history’
- The report said the flight crew’s misidentification of the taxiway as the intended runway “resulted from the crewmembers’ lack of awareness of the parallel runway closure
- The pilot of a United Airlines plane on the ground told the tower meanwhile that “Air Canada flew directly over us.”
WASHINGTON: A near miss involving an Air Canada plane which almost landed on a crowded taxiway instead of a runway at San Francisco airport last year could have been the “worst aviation accident in history,” according to an official report.
The Air Canada Airbus A320 carrying 140 people was cleared to land on Runway 28-Right at San Francisco International Airport shortly before midnight on July 7, 2017 — but the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, where four planes were waiting to take off.
“Only a few feet of separation prevented this from possibly becoming the worst aviation accident in history,” said Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board while announcing the agency’s report issued Friday.
“The incident airplane descended to an altitude of 100 ft (30 meters) above ground level and overflew the first airplane on the taxiway,” the report said.
“The incident flight crew initiated a go-around, and the airplane reached a minimum altitude of about 60 ft and overflew the second airplane on the taxiway before starting to climb,” it added, noting none of the five flight crewmembers or 135 passengers aboard the Air Canada plane were injured.
The report said the flight crew’s misidentification of the taxiway as the intended runway “resulted from the crewmembers’ lack of awareness of the parallel runway closure due to their ineffective review of notice to airmen (NOTAM) information before the flight and during the approach briefing.”
Other contributing factors were “the flight crew’s failure to tune the instrument landing system frequency for backup lateral guidance, expectation bias, fatigue due to circadian disruption and length of continued wakefulness, and breakdowns in crew resource management.”
An audio recording of the radio exchanges between air traffic control and the pilot of Air Canada flight 759 was posted online shortly after the incident.
Just moments after receiving permission to land on the designated runway, the Air Canada pilot returned to the radio sensing that something was amiss.
“Uh, Tower, I just want to confirm — this is Air Canada 759 — we see some lights on the runway there, across the runway, can you confirm we’re clear to land?“
The tower responded: “Air Canada 759 confirmed clear to land Runway 28-Right. There is no one on 28-Right but you.”
“OK, Air Canada 759,” the pilot replied.
An unidentified man’s voice then broke in — presumably a pilot in one of the aircraft waiting to take off. “Where’s this guy going? He’s on the taxiway,” he said.
Air traffic control immediately told the Air Canada pilot not to land.
“Air Canada go around,” the tower said.
“In the go-around, Air Canada 759,” the pilot responded.
The pilot of a United Airlines plane on the ground told the tower meanwhile that “Air Canada flew directly over us.”
“Yeah, I saw that guys,” the tower replied.
elm/leo/ia/gle