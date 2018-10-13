Canada boosts aid to Palestinian refugee agency

OTTAWA: Canada stepped up aid for Palestinian refugees on Friday, announcing Can$50 million ($38 million) for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), whose mission has suffered since Washington cut its help.
The Canadian top up comes after the United States, the largest single contributor to UNRWA, announced in August an end to its $350 million a year funding for the agency.
UNRWA was set up in 1950 to help Palestinian refugees who lost their homes because of the 1948 Middle East conflict. Its assistance includees schools, health care centers and food distribution.
The Canadian contribution is to be spread over two years. Can$40 million will go to “meeting the basic education, health and livelihood needs of millions of Palestinian refugees,” Ottawa said in a statement.
Another Can$10 million will be used to provide “emergency life-saving assistance to more than 460,000 Palestinian refugees in Syria and Lebanon,” it said.
In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration reversed cuts to Palestinian aid by his predecessor.
US President Donald Trump, as well as Israel, opposes how the agency operates and how the number of refugees is calculated.
More than 750,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.
They and all their descendants are deemed by the UN agency to be refugees who fall under its remit.
Canada said it “exercises enhanced due diligence” for all aid for Palestinians including “strong anti-terrorism provisions in funding agreements.”
WASHINGTON, ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump thanked Turkey on Saturday for freeing American pastor Andrew Brunson after two years in custody and said it would help improve strained relations, but Trump denied cutting a deal for Brunson’s release.
“I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!” Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Brunson, who had been under house arrest since July, was flown out of Turkey on Friday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told Donald Trump that the court’s decision to free an American pastor was taken “independently,” after the US president thanked the Turkish strongman for his efforts in securing the release.
“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, in line with what I have always said, the Turkish judicial decision was taken independently,” Erdogan wrote on his official Twitter account.
Relations between the two NATO allies have been strained by US support for Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, Turkey’s plans to buy a Russian missile defense system, and the US jailing of an executive at a Turkish state bank in an Iran sanctions-busting case.
The dispute over Brunson brought new tension to the relationship. Trump authorized a doubling of duties on aluminum and steel imported from Turkey in August, and Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.
Turkey is in a financial crisis and its lira currency has plunged against the dollar this year on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on monetary policy and the diplomatic dispute between Ankara and Washington.
Trump specifically thanked Erdogan in his tweet on Saturday.
Brunson was accused of links to Kurdish militants and supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the cleric blamed by Turkey’s government for a coup attempt in 2016. Brunson, who lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, denied the accusations and Washington had demanded his immediate release.