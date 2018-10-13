Greek despair gifts bronze for Saudi Arabia’s Ali Yousef Al-Othman at Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES: The Olympians of Ancient Greece would likely not approve. Inside the Europe Pavilion and competing in the 85kg weightlifting category at the Youth Olympic Games, Greek athlete Gerasimos Galiatsatos showed a distinct lack of sporting spirit on Friday night as an angry meltdown left his training team ashamed, a volunteer being shoved in the chest, and the capacity crowd booing his very presence in the hall.
It also, however, helped Saudi Arabia’s Ali Yousef Al-Othman claim a medal, the Kingdom’s fortuitous first of the two-week Games.
Galiatsatos was the outstanding favorite for gold, but was deemed to have failed three times to correctly lift his chosen 150kg weight during the snatch and was disqualified. His reaction was to repeatedly thump the floor furiously before his coach tried to forcibly lead away. However, having wrestled free, the 17-year-old jumped the security barrier into the crowd, removed his shirt, and frogmarched a reluctant member of his team toward the judges, violently pushing a volunteer out of the way as he went and sparking castigation from the crowd.
After a brief delay, Al-Othman capitalized in clean and jerk, lifting 169kg for a total score of 299kg and securing bronze behind Italy’s Cristiano Ficco (325kg) and Tarmenkhan Babayev of Azerbaijan (316kg). Galiatsatos watched from the bleachers, his head in his hands.
“I can understand his anger because he felt the jury were wrong,” Al-Othman told Arab News. “That would be frustrating for anyone. I can only thank God for what happened. I expected to compete and hoped to get a medal, so I feel very proud to raise the flag of Saudi Arabia and achieve this for my country.”
Al-Othman’s coach Khaled Qur'any worked with Egypt at the past two Olympics, helping them win four medals. He said Galiatsatos “could have won easily,” but was “too arrogant,” adding, “in sport, you must be humble.” He insisted the Greek’s disqualification should take nothing away from Al-Othman’s performance.
“The result was no surprise,” said the Egyptian coach. “We predicted this medal one year ago. He has developed by 70kg in 12 months. When I first saw him he was 69kg and I said to his coach, take this boy to the camp because with good training and a clever diet we can make something of him and achieve good things here. And that’s what we have done. Now he is 84kg and a Youth Olympic medallist. We can be proud, but we cannot stop.”
The Khobar-based weightlifter only turned 16 in June, but has been involved in the sport from childhood, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle, who both lifted. He was also part of the Saudi delegation that traveled to Jakarta for the Asian Games in August. Having now won a medal at the Youth Olympics, his dream is to reach the Olympics proper.
“Inshallah. I will do everything I can do make that next dream come true,” he said, revealing he plans to keep his medal “somewhere in my house where I can see it everyday, as a memory of this moment.”
Qur'any though is keen to keep his athlete’s feet firmly on the ground, insisting that Tokyo 2020 will arrive too soon for him and warning that dreams do not come true without absolute commitment. Even then you can often be reliant on other people and federations.
“Ali is only 16 years old, but we took him to the Asian Games so he could gain the experience to allow him to come here unafraid,” said Qur'any. “He did well here. But to go to an Olympics and win you need to work too hard: train, train, train. Without that commitment from all parties, it is impossible.
“In Saudi Arabia, weightlifters are not professional, but maybe this medal can change things. It’s the first in the country’s history in weightlifting, so I hope it shows people — not only Ali but all people there — that hard work pays off.”
Green Falcons' wings clipped, but Brazil praise Saudi Arabia showing
- Samba stars stroll to 2-0 win but were impressed by Juan Antonio Pizzi's side in Riyadh.
- Saudi coach happy with effort of his players three months ahead of the Asian Cup.
LONDON: Manchester United star Fred has paid tribute to Saudi Arabia after Brazil beat the Green Falcons 2-0 in Riyadh on Friday.
Goals at the end of each half from Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro, with Neymar getting the assist for both, gave the five-time world champions the victory, but the South Americans were made to work hard for the win by a committed Saudi Arabia side.
“Saudi Arabia are a good team as we saw tonight,” Fred said after the clash. “It was a close game and there wasn’t much between us. We saw at the World Cup that Saudi Arabia is not an opponent to take lightly and they pushed us all the way.”
Fred was especially impressed with the Al-Hilal midfield pairing of Salman Al-Faraj and Abdullah Otayf.
“I like the way Saudi Arabia team plays and there are a lot of excellent players in the team. I think the best were No. 7 and 14. Those two are top-class and read the game very well.”
Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi told his players that while he is never happy to lose, his charges acquitted themselves well against one of the best teams in the world. The Green Falcons got themselves into dangerous positions on a number of occasions but struggled to create clear-cut chances.
“The defeat was not satisfactory as we never like to lose but I want to say that the players carried out their tactical instructions very well,” Pizzi, who was appointed 11 months ago, said.
“We played well against a very strong opponent.”
Brazil did not have as many chances as some would expect given the difference in FIFA rankings between the two teams, with the South Americans ranked in third place, 68 spots above their hosts.
“This will be a boost for confidence,” said the Chilean coach.
“One of the biggest jobs for a coach is to instill belief in a squad of players and it was great to see the players go at the Brazil team.”
Brazil started with their big-name stars such as PSG’s Neymar and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho but Salem Al-Dawsari believed that his teammates more than held their own.
“Obviously Brazil are a great team,” the Al-Hilal winger said.
“They are the third-ranked team in the world but we gave a good account of ourselves in front of our own fans.”
The most important part, according to the international, was that fans saw a Saudi team discovering its identity.
“We played as Saudi Arabia,” he said. “We were not just focused on stopping them playing but we tried to play our own game. We lost to a better team but we gave it our all.”
The game ended on something of a sour note as goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who had made a number of fine saves to deny Neymar and others, was sent off with five minutes remaining. The Al-Ahli shotstopper was somewhat harshly adjudged to have handled a shot from Everton’s Richarlison outside the area.
Now the focus turns to a meeting with Iraq tomorrow. The Lions of Mesopotamia lost 4-0 to Argentina on Thursday in the first match of the four-nation tournament. The clash should give Pizzi a very good idea of where Saudi Arabia are ahead of January’s important Asian Cup.
“The game with Iraq will be different,” Hussein Abdulghani said.
“We are more similar in terms of our level and it should be a good game. We want to give our fans a great display to say thank you for their support against Brazil, which was fantastic,” added the 41-year-old veteran defender.
Brazil go on to play South American rivals Argentina in Jeddah on Tuesday. “We have a big game coming up,” said Brazil coach Tite. “That is why it was good to have a test that Saudi Arabia gave us. It was a hard game and it is exactly what we needed.”