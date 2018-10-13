Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car

NABLUS: Israeli police said on Saturday they were investigating the death of a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank, after her husband said he suspected Israeli settlers had pelted their car with rocks.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the incident but footage of the car, which a Reuters cameraman said bore Palestinian license plates, showed what appeared to be a blood-stained broken brick at the foot of the passenger seat, which was covered in shattered glass and blood stains.
A source at the Nablus hospital where Aisha Al-Rawbi was brought said the 47-year-old was dead on arrival and that she had suffered a head injury. Her relatives said an autopsy was to be carried out at another hospital.
The woman’s husband, Aykube Al-Rawbi, 52, said he was driving by a settlement late on Friday after dark along a main road near the Palestinian city of Nablus and that he could not clearly see who pelted the car.
“The stones came from the side where the settlement is. I could hear the people speak Hebrew, but I didn’t see them,” said Al-Rawbi.
Israeli Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said: “Police arrived in the area and have opened an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident reported.”
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.
On Friday, Gaza health officials said Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians in protests along Gaza’s border. Israel said its troops had shot a group who broke through the fence with a bomb and attacked an army post.
On Sunday, a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis and wounded a third in an industrial park next to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, and on Thursday the Israeli military said a Palestinian had stabbed an Israeli soldier in the area.
Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014 and a bid by US President Donald Trump to restart them has shown little progress so far.
The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem — territories that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Settlements Israel has built in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule, are deemed illegal by most countries. Israel disputes this.
Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car
Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car
- A source at the Nablus hospital where Aisha Al-Rawbi was brought said the 47-year-old was dead on arrival and that she had suffered a head injury.
- Al-Rawbi's husband said he suspected Israeli settlers had pelted their car with rocks.
NABLUS: Israeli police said on Saturday they were investigating the death of a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank, after her husband said he suspected Israeli settlers had pelted their car with rocks.
Golan crossing point to reopen Monday: US
- The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), with about 1,000 troops, was established in 1974
- Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations, Israel and Syria reached an agreement to reopen the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights on Monday, the United States announced Friday, urging the two Middle East countries to facilitate the work of peacekeepers in the zone.
“The United States welcomes the re-opening of this crossing, which will allow UN peacekeepers to step up their efforts to prevent hostilities in the Golan Heights region,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement.
The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), with about 1,000 troops, was established in 1974 and monitors a cease-fire line separating Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights from Syria.
UNDOF resumed its patrols in the area of the crossing point in August, after withdrawing in 2014 when Al-Qaeda-linked rebels overran the area, three years into Syria’s civil war.
UNDOF’s return was made possible after Syrian government troops retook the Syrian side of the crossing in July under a deal with rebel fighters brokered by Moscow.
It had been sealed completely since rebels overran it in April 2015, choking off one of the most important trade routes for the government.
“We look to both Israel and Syria to provide UN peacekeepers the access they need as well as assurances of their safety,” Haley said.
“We also call on Syria to take the necessary steps so UNDOF can safely and effectively deploy and patrol without interference.”
Haley added that all sides must stick to a 1974 agreement and keep any military forces other than UN peacekeepers out of the zone.
Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.
The Quneitra crossing was used by Druze living on the Israeli side traveling to Syria for higher education or weddings. Druze farmers also exported apples to Syria through Quneitra.