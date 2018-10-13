Malaysia’s Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win

PORT DICKSON, Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim won an overwhelming mandate in a parliamentary by-election Saturday, officials said, setting the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics and sealing the once-jailed opposition figure’s remarkable resurrection.
Figures released by the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest which included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014.
“I am happy with the results. Allah bless us all,” Anwar said after the victory, which marks the charismatic politician’s stunning political comeback from prison to parliament.
Winning the seat was a key requirement for Anwar to succeed 93-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who jailed his former protege and heir apparent on sodomy and corruption charges in 1998 when their relationship soured.
Mahathir returned to the premiership this year after a shock election win, saying he would stay in power for only two years before handing the reins to Anwar.
Anwar was in prison when he forged an unlikely alliance with Mahathir in a bid to unseat then-prime minister Najib Razak, who had called elections for May amid massive corruption allegations.
Underscoring the drama of Saturday’s vote, one of Anwar’s six challengers is the ex-aide who had accused him of sodomy, still illegal in the largely Muslim country.
Polls opened under cloudy skies at 8:00 am (0000 GMT) and closed nine and a half hours later in the sleepy southern coastal town of Port Dickson, home to a sizeable ethnic Chinese community that has traditionally been one of Anwar’s pillars of support.
“We are voting for the next premier. We need an influential leader to bring long-overdue progress to Port Dickson,” said 60-year-old voter Lee Tian Hock.
“This morning, I prayed to Allah for a big win for Anwar,” retired truck driver Mat Taib, a member of the country’s ethnic Malay majority, told AFP.
“I want him to be our eighth prime minister.”
About 100 supporters greeted Anwar with shouts of “Reformasi” — his battle cry while in opposition — as he arrived at a polling station.
“I will see you in parliament on Monday,” a smiling Anwar told an AFP reporter earlier on Saturday.
There had been little doubt the reformist politician would win the seat, which was vacated after a member of the ruling coalition stepped down to pave the way for Anwar’s return.
But he campaigned hard to secure the multi-racial constituency, promising voters development, clean government and a boost to local tourism.
Anwar did not discuss the sodomy accusations on the campaign trail. He has always maintained the charges were trumped up to derail his political career.
But he has campaigned doggedly on the multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB, which led to dozens of corruption charges against former leader Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor.
Both face the prospect of spending the rest of their lives in jail in a scandal that saw Najib’s coalition lose office for the first time since the country declared independence from Britain in 1957.
Political heavyweights including Mahathir have campaigned for Anwar during a comeback that was unthinkable even six months ago.
The duo went onstage together at one campaign event, prompting wild cheers from supporters.
After he was dumped as finance minister and jailed in the 1990s, Anwar led a reformist opposition movement while fighting to overturn his convictions.
Mahathir, his mentor turned tormentor and now ally, came back from retirement to lead the Alliance of Hope coalition that won power in May.
KABUL: A motorcycle rigged with explosives detonated at an election rally in northeastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least 14 people, including civilians and security forces, officials said.
Khalil Aser, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Takhar province, said 32 others were wounded when the explosives-laden motorbike parked near the rally in Rustaq district blew up.
“There are a number of wounded people in critical condition,” he said.
The attack took place at about noon before Nazefa Yusoufi Beg, a female candidate running for a seat in Parliament in the Oct. 20 elections, arrived at the rally, Aser said. It was not immediately clear if she was the target.
Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Rustaq is a remote district where insurgent attacks have not occurred in the past and the candidate’s supporters had gathered for the rally confident they would be safe.
Adeb Hamra, a local resident, said the district government hospital has only four doctors and was overwhelmed with dead and wounded, most of them in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the Taliban on Saturday said they met with the new American envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, and told him that the presence of US-led foreign troops is the “main hindrance” to “genuine peace” in the country.
Khalilzad went to Kabul last week to discuss his efforts to broker peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
He then went to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, where he met on Friday with Taliban emissaries. Khalilzad returned to Kabul on Saturday to brief President Ashraf Ghani about his meetings.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said both sides agreed to hold further talks, adding that the group discussed with Khalilzad the “occupation” of Afghanistan and a peaceful settlement of the war there.
Nazar Mohammad Mutmaen, an analyst who knows some Taliban leaders, told Arab News that the talks and Khalilzad’s return to Kabul signified “progress.”
Mutmaen said: “It’s the first high-ranking meeting of US officials with the Taliban. This shows that both sides are making peace a priority.”
The meeting comes a week before parliamentary elections that have been delayed for more than three years, and six months before presidential elections. The Taliban has threatened to derail the parliamentary vote.
When the Afghan government proposed 11 candidates for ministerial positions last year, the only female among the group did not get a vote of confidence from Parliament.
Another woman, nominated for the Supreme Court, ended up in the same situation weeks later.
Even some male MPs who are critics of President Ashraf Ghani chided their female colleagues who did not approve of his choices for the two positions.
Now, hundreds of candidates running in parliamentary elections slated for Oct. 20 are women.
“The young and new female candidates are a powerful tool to make Parliament exercise its rights as stipulated in the constitution,” Zahra Nawabi, a 28-year-old candidate from Kabul who has two master’s degrees, told Arab News.
“Our priority should be women and their health. Parliament shouldn’t become a shame for the nation.”
Like some of the other female candidates, Nawabi views the influence of wealthy men as a major threat.
“The government needs to intervene to stop this, otherwise the next Parliament could be worse than the current one,” she said.
MP Shinkay Karokhail, who is standing for office again, told Arab News that it is too early to be optimistic that the next Parliament will be better for women than the current one.