You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan Taliban give “peace a priority”
﻿

Afghan Taliban give “peace a priority”

In this file photo, The Taliban’s political bureau in Doha, Qatar. The group said on Saturday that it has met with the new US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha on Friday. (AP/photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Afghan Taliban give “peace a priority”

  • Confirm first round of talks with US envoy
  • Analysts view move as significant progress in stalled talks
Updated 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Signaling a thaw in the frozen Afghan peace process, the Taliban on Saturday confirmed reports that they had held talks with US’ newly-appointed envoy for the reconciliation process.

Zalmay Khalilzad met with representatives of the group to kickstart negotiations and address their concerns that the presence of US-led foreign troops was the main deterrent in achieving peace and stability in the country.

The meeting was the first of its kind since Khalilzad took office as the US’ special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation last month and marks the first time a high-ranking US official has held talks with the militant group after they were ousted from power in late 2001.

Last week, Khalilzad flew into Kabul to discuss measures that could set the wheels of negotiations in motion, by trying to bring President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban on the same table. He later visited Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and finally Qatar where he met with Taliban’s emissaries on Friday.

He returned to Kabul on Saturday to brief President Ghani and other authorities about his meetings. Palace officials in Kabul confirmed the meeting but did not provide further details on the discussions.

In a statement sent to the media, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said that both sides agreed to hold further talks, specifically on the issue of the “occupation” of Afghanistan and to work towards a peaceful solution to the war. “The representatives of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) called the presence of foreign troops as the main hindrance for solution of the problems and for restoration of genuine peace,” Mujahid said. 

Terming the talks and Khalilzad’s return to Kabul “as progress”, Nazar Mohammad Mutmaen, an analyst familiar with Taliban leaders, said: “It is the first high-level meeting of US officials with the Taliban and shows that both sides are giving peace a priority,” he told Arab News.

He said Khalilzad’s meeting, set for last month, was delayed because US officials had insisted that President Ghani’s government be represented in the talks and the issue of occupation removed from the agenda – conditions that were opposed by the Taliban.

The meeting comes a week ahead of crucial parliamentary elections that have faced a delay of more than three years and in which President Ghani has vowed to get re-elected. During Khalilzad’s meeting with government leaders last week, the Taliban – breaking months of silence – had warned against the elections, with threats to derail it.

The talks took place more than a year after US President Donald Trump introduced his new South Asia strategy that saw increased air attacks against militants in Afghanistan. However, despite the move, the Taliban have continued to gain ground in the country, questioning the effectiveness of the strategy and US’ role in the process.

Topics: Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad United States Qatar Doha

Related

0
World
Afghan Taliban confirm they met with US envoy
0
World
Afghan Taliban prepare for new peace talks with US

Malaysia’s Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win

Updated 22 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

Malaysia’s Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win

  • Winning the seat was a key requirement for Anwar to succeed 93-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
  • Mahathir returned to the premiership this year after a shock election win
Updated 22 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

PORT DICKSON, Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim won an overwhelming mandate in a parliamentary by-election Saturday, officials said, setting the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics and sealing the once-jailed opposition figure’s remarkable resurrection.
Figures released by the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest which included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014.
“I am happy with the results. Allah bless us all,” Anwar said after the victory, which marks the charismatic politician’s stunning political comeback from prison to parliament.
Winning the seat was a key requirement for Anwar to succeed 93-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who jailed his former protege and heir apparent on sodomy and corruption charges in 1998 when their relationship soured.
Mahathir returned to the premiership this year after a shock election win, saying he would stay in power for only two years before handing the reins to Anwar.
Anwar was in prison when he forged an unlikely alliance with Mahathir in a bid to unseat then-prime minister Najib Razak, who had called elections for May amid massive corruption allegations.
Underscoring the drama of Saturday’s vote, one of Anwar’s six challengers is the ex-aide who had accused him of sodomy, still illegal in the largely Muslim country.
Polls opened under cloudy skies at 8:00 am (0000 GMT) and closed nine and a half hours later in the sleepy southern coastal town of Port Dickson, home to a sizeable ethnic Chinese community that has traditionally been one of Anwar’s pillars of support.
“We are voting for the next premier. We need an influential leader to bring long-overdue progress to Port Dickson,” said 60-year-old voter Lee Tian Hock.
“This morning, I prayed to Allah for a big win for Anwar,” retired truck driver Mat Taib, a member of the country’s ethnic Malay majority, told AFP.
“I want him to be our eighth prime minister.”
About 100 supporters greeted Anwar with shouts of “Reformasi” — his battle cry while in opposition — as he arrived at a polling station.
“I will see you in parliament on Monday,” a smiling Anwar told an AFP reporter earlier on Saturday.
There had been little doubt the reformist politician would win the seat, which was vacated after a member of the ruling coalition stepped down to pave the way for Anwar’s return.
But he campaigned hard to secure the multi-racial constituency, promising voters development, clean government and a boost to local tourism.
Anwar did not discuss the sodomy accusations on the campaign trail. He has always maintained the charges were trumped up to derail his political career.
But he has campaigned doggedly on the multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB, which led to dozens of corruption charges against former leader Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor.
Both face the prospect of spending the rest of their lives in jail in a scandal that saw Najib’s coalition lose office for the first time since the country declared independence from Britain in 1957.
Political heavyweights including Mahathir have campaigned for Anwar during a comeback that was unthinkable even six months ago.
The duo went onstage together at one campaign event, prompting wild cheers from supporters.
After he was dumped as finance minister and jailed in the 1990s, Anwar led a reformist opposition movement while fighting to overturn his convictions.
Mahathir, his mentor turned tormentor and now ally, came back from retirement to lead the Alliance of Hope coalition that won power in May.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Related

0
World
Campaigners hail Malaysia’s move to abolish death penalty
0
World
Wife of ex-Malaysian leader charged with money laundering

Latest updates

Mohamed Salah injury ‘not serious’, says Egypt assistant coach
0
Afghan Taliban give “peace a priority”
0
Malaysia’s Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win
0
Bombing kills 14 at Afghan poll rally
0
Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.