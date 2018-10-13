Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD

Ayman Amin Sejiny has been named as the new CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The board of directors of the ICD in their 91st meeting held on Sept. 3 approved Sejiny’s appointment.

Dr. Bandar Hajjjar, president of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and chairman of the ICD board of directors, said: “After a rigorous search, the board concluded that Ayman’s considerable experience in the banking sector, along with his strong track record of success as a CEO, made him an outstanding candidate for the role. Ayman has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies which resulted in impressive value creation. I look forward to working with him to create the next chapter of ICD’s story of success.”

Sejiny said: “I have admired ICD from the outside for many years and am delighted, therefore, to have been chosen to lead the corporation in the next exciting phase of its journey. I greatly look forward to meeting employees, leaders, customers and other stakeholders after I join in October and to working with them to achieve further success in the years to come.”

Sejiny has served as the chief executive of Ibdar Bank BSC, Bank Alkhair, and Barclays Capital Saudi Arabia, and as the chairman of Open-Silicon Inc. and Bahrain Financing Company Group. He was also a board member of Unicorn Bahrain. Sejiny has in-depth knowledge of the financial sector and has over 24 years of experience in investment and corporate banking in the local, regional and international markets.

He has held senior roles in a number of regional and international financial institutions, including Citi Bank and ABN AMRO affiliate in Saudi Arabia (SAMBA and Saudi Hollandi Bank). Sejiny holds a BA in finance from the Eastern Michigan University, US.