You are here

  • Home
  • Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD
﻿

Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD

Ayman Amin Sejiny
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ayman Amin Sejiny has been named as the new CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The board of directors of the ICD in their 91st meeting held on Sept. 3 approved Sejiny’s appointment.

Dr. Bandar Hajjjar, president of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and chairman of the ICD board of directors, said: “After a rigorous search, the board concluded that Ayman’s considerable experience in the banking sector, along with his strong track record of success as a CEO, made him an outstanding candidate for the role. Ayman has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies which resulted in impressive value creation. I look forward to working with him to create the next chapter of ICD’s story of success.” 

Sejiny said: “I have admired ICD from the outside for many years and am delighted, therefore, to have been chosen to lead the corporation in the next exciting phase of its journey. I greatly look forward to meeting employees, leaders, customers and other stakeholders after I join in October and to working with them to achieve further success in the years to come.”

Sejiny has served as the chief executive of Ibdar Bank BSC, Bank Alkhair, and Barclays Capital Saudi Arabia, and as the chairman of Open-Silicon Inc. and Bahrain Financing Company Group. He was also a board member of Unicorn Bahrain. Sejiny has in-depth knowledge of the financial sector and has over 24 years of experience in investment and corporate banking in the local, regional and international markets. 

He has held senior roles in a number of regional and international financial institutions, including Citi Bank and ABN AMRO affiliate in Saudi Arabia (SAMBA and Saudi Hollandi Bank). Sejiny holds a BA in finance from the Eastern Michigan University, US.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 starts today

Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 starts today

Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

With over 147 exhibitors from 19 countries, the first edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 will start today and run until Tuesday at the Jeddah Center for Forum and Events.

Dubbed as the largest beauty event to take place in Saudi Arabia, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia will showcase a variety of fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, hair, nails and salon supplies, machinery, packaging, raw materials, and personal care and hygiene products.

The three-day event is organized by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, in partnership with Saudi-based ACE Exhibitions, and is the fifth Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Japan West, and Japan Fukuoka).

The exhibition will also host educational seminars conducted by experts in the beauty industry.

Twenty-five leading Saudi companies are participating in the launch edition and thousands of Saudi trade buyers and beauty professionals are expected to attend the exhibition.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 will be inaugurated on Sunday by Mazin Batterjee, vice chairman of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

Latest updates

Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD
0
Bahrain elected among 18 countries to join the Human Rights Council by UN General Assembly
0
Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 starts today
0
Gulf Air introduces new baggage policy
0
FaceOf: Prince Mohammed bin Nawwaf, Saudi ambassador to the UK and Ireland
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.