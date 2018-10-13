You are here

Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay; and (inset) General Manager Richard Raab.
A destination within a destination awaits visitors to Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, as the property transforms from an urban resort to a complete island resort with the addition of The Four Seasons Beach.

Curving along the private island’s sun-drenched southern shore, the 160-meter expanse of pristine white sand is the ideal retreat for all the family. In addition to a dedicated play area where children can enjoy building sandcastles, parents and couples can look forward to a quieter zone, sip a cool drink or take in the city’s spectacular sunsets.

Richard Raab, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, said: “During our first three years, guests have been generous in their praise of Four Seasons, reveling in the many diversions we offer right here on our own private island in the city. When we asked what would make their experience more memorable, the answer was almost always the same: A beach. So we are delighted to now open the beach, which completes the hotel’s transition to a full-fledged island resort.”

Having previously worked at Four Seasons resorts from Hawaii to the Caribbean, Raab understands the attraction of gentle waves lapping against a stretch of white sand.

Beach lovers can look forward to the service of the Four Seasons’ staff on hand to offer everything from fresh fruit skewers and beverages, to an array of high-end sun care products and a chair-side sunglasses cleaning and repair service. Guests can also choose from a lunch and snack menu, with food served directly on the beach. After dark, the new outdoor space will transform into a venue hosting torch-lit events, and it is also available for group bookings.

Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ayman Amin Sejiny has been named as the new CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The board of directors of the ICD in their 91st meeting held on Sept. 3 approved Sejiny’s appointment.

Dr. Bandar Hajjjar, president of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and chairman of the ICD board of directors, said: “After a rigorous search, the board concluded that Ayman’s considerable experience in the banking sector, along with his strong track record of success as a CEO, made him an outstanding candidate for the role. Ayman has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies which resulted in impressive value creation. I look forward to working with him to create the next chapter of ICD’s story of success.” 

Sejiny said: “I have admired ICD from the outside for many years and am delighted, therefore, to have been chosen to lead the corporation in the next exciting phase of its journey. I greatly look forward to meeting employees, leaders, customers and other stakeholders after I join in October and to working with them to achieve further success in the years to come.”

Sejiny has served as the chief executive of Ibdar Bank BSC, Bank Alkhair, and Barclays Capital Saudi Arabia, and as the chairman of Open-Silicon Inc. and Bahrain Financing Company Group. He was also a board member of Unicorn Bahrain. Sejiny has in-depth knowledge of the financial sector and has over 24 years of experience in investment and corporate banking in the local, regional and international markets. 

He has held senior roles in a number of regional and international financial institutions, including Citi Bank and ABN AMRO affiliate in Saudi Arabia (SAMBA and Saudi Hollandi Bank). Sejiny holds a BA in finance from the Eastern Michigan University, US.

