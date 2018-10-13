Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort

A destination within a destination awaits visitors to Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, as the property transforms from an urban resort to a complete island resort with the addition of The Four Seasons Beach.

Curving along the private island’s sun-drenched southern shore, the 160-meter expanse of pristine white sand is the ideal retreat for all the family. In addition to a dedicated play area where children can enjoy building sandcastles, parents and couples can look forward to a quieter zone, sip a cool drink or take in the city’s spectacular sunsets.

Richard Raab, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, said: “During our first three years, guests have been generous in their praise of Four Seasons, reveling in the many diversions we offer right here on our own private island in the city. When we asked what would make their experience more memorable, the answer was almost always the same: A beach. So we are delighted to now open the beach, which completes the hotel’s transition to a full-fledged island resort.”

Having previously worked at Four Seasons resorts from Hawaii to the Caribbean, Raab understands the attraction of gentle waves lapping against a stretch of white sand.

Beach lovers can look forward to the service of the Four Seasons’ staff on hand to offer everything from fresh fruit skewers and beverages, to an array of high-end sun care products and a chair-side sunglasses cleaning and repair service. Guests can also choose from a lunch and snack menu, with food served directly on the beach. After dark, the new outdoor space will transform into a venue hosting torch-lit events, and it is also available for group bookings.