KSRelief supports Syrian farmers, students

JEDDAH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has been supporting agricultural projects in northern Aleppo, Syria, by distributing diesel fuel for irrigation pumps and farms.

During September, 91,260 liters of diesel was distributed to irrigation pumps in 426 agricultural farms, covering an area of 9,126 sq. km in 33 villages.

The distribution will continue on a monthly basis to ensure the irrigation of crops and improve agricultural production.

The project seeks to ensure self-sufficiency and job creation in the Aleppo countryside, where most of the people are farmers. The number of direct beneficiaries of this project is 2,264.

Separately, KSRelief offered 50,000 Syrian children in nearly 500 schools schoolbags containing school tools and supplies.

It provided training courses for the development of 525 teachers and administrators, and launched awareness-raising campaigns in targeted areas to encourage students to return to school and to address the drop-out phenomenon.

“This project is in response to the great need in Syria to bring students back to the educational process because a large number of them have been deprived of continuing their education,” said the coordinator of one of the educational projects of KSRelief in northern Syria, adding that the role of education is vital in shaping future generations.