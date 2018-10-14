You are here

KSRelief supports Syrian farmers, students

KSRelief distributes fuel on a monthly basis to ensure the irrigation of crops and improve agricultural production. (SPA/photo)
Arab News
  • KSRelief offered schoolbags containing school tools and supplies to 50,000 Syrian children in nearly 500 schools
  • It also provided training courses for the development of 525 teachers and administrators
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has been supporting agricultural projects in northern Aleppo, Syria, by distributing diesel fuel for irrigation pumps and farms.

During September, 91,260 liters of diesel was distributed to irrigation pumps in 426 agricultural farms, covering an area of 9,126 sq. km in 33 villages.

The distribution will continue on a monthly basis to ensure the irrigation of crops and improve agricultural production.

The project seeks to ensure self-sufficiency and job creation in the Aleppo countryside, where most of the people are farmers. The number of direct beneficiaries of this project is 2,264.

Separately, KSRelief offered 50,000 Syrian children in nearly 500 schools schoolbags containing school tools and supplies. 

It provided training courses for the development of 525 teachers and administrators, and launched awareness-raising campaigns in targeted areas to encourage students to return to school and to address the drop-out phenomenon.

“This project is in response to the great need in Syria to bring students back to the educational process because a large number of them have been deprived of continuing their education,” said the coordinator of one of the educational projects of KSRelief in northern Syria, adding that the role of education is vital in shaping future generations.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Syrians Saudi Arabia KS relief Aleppo

Deal signed to enrich culture in Muslim world

Rashid Hassan
Deal signed to enrich culture in Muslim world

  • KFIP laureates will lead lectures and seminars at universities and scientific research centers
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The King Faisal International Prize (KFIP) has signed an agreement with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) to enrich culture and knowledge in the Muslim world.

The three-year agreement will “put in place a cultural program featuring a number of scientific and knowledge initiatives in the Islamic world,” the KFIP said.

Its Secretary-General Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sebail said: “The partnership with ISESCO comes within the KFIP strategy to strengthen cultural knowledge channels in the Arab and Islamic region by expanding partnerships with leading institutions around the world.”

Under the agreement, the KFIP and ISESCO will arrange meetings to discuss the contribution of Muslim scientists and entities in the progress of humanity.

KFIP laureates will lead lectures and seminars at universities and scientific research centers. The two organizations will also work together to publish the works of the winners of the KFIP.

The agreement was signed during the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the ISESCO General Conference, which began on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, with the participation of education ministers from ISESCO member states.

Education Minister Ahmad Al-Isa, who led the Saudi delegation at the conference, said: “ISESCO’s initiatives and projects… are one of the cornerstones of creating a bright and prosperous future for the Islamic world.”

He urged ISESCO, in collaboration with international organizations, to hold a forum on the state of education in Muslim countries in light of technological changes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal International Prize Riyadh Muslim World

