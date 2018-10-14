You are here

﻿

Despair again in Gaza after Israel halts UN deal to supply fuel for electricity

Palestinians gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct.12, 2018. (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Updated 23 sec ago
0

Despair again in Gaza after Israel halts UN deal to supply fuel for electricity

  • Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered the deliveries to stop after clashes on the Gaza-Israel border
  • Seven Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli army snipers as thousands of Palestinians demonstrated along the eastern border. The death toll since March 30 is now more than 200
Updated 23 sec ago
0

GAZA CITY: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip spoke of their despair on Saturday after Israel halted a deal to supply fuel to generate electricity.

Thousands of liters of fuel had been trucked into Gaza every day under the UN-brokered agreement, but Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered the deliveries to stop after clashes on the Gaza-Israel border.

“The current political situation does not seem to allow us to live like other people in the world,” blacksmith Mohammed Kabariti told Arab News. “I was happy when they announced about increasing electricity, but now I’m disappointed.”

Gaza has mains electricity for only about four hours a day because of a shortage of fuel. The fuel deal was reached without the agreement of the officially recognized Palestinian government in Ramallah, led by Mahmoud Abbas.

A senior Palestinian Authority official said last week it would no longer work with the UN envoy who brokered the deal.

Efforts were made to convince Abbas to agree to the fuel deal, UN and diplomatic sources said, with a decision ultimately made to work around him. “The humanitarian imperative is more important than the relationship with the PA,” one diplomat said.

Abu Ahmed Al-Sirsawi, who owns a grocery store in Gaza, told Arab News: “As long as the dispute between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas continues, we will not be able to have a stable electricity supply. We need reconciliation.”

Seven Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli army snipers as thousands of Palestinians demonstrated along the eastern border. The death toll since March 30 is now more than 200, including women and children.

Egypt and the UN had sought a deal whereby Hamas ended the protests in exchange for an easing of Israel’s crippling blockade.

Topics: Gaza

Related

0
Israel orders immediate halt to Gaza fuel deliveries: Israeli ministry
0
Middle-East
Thousands in Gaza mourn 7 killed in border clashes

Bahrain elected among 18 countries to join the Human Rights Council by UN General Assembly

Updated 12 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain elected among 18 countries to join the Human Rights Council by UN General Assembly

Updated 12 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Bahrain has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council after receiving 165 out of 192 votes.
The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to give Bahrain a seat on the council from 2019 until 2022.


Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed said this victory for the Kingdom was the culmination of the wise policies of King Hamad in consolidating rights and freedoms.
He added that Bahrain’s recognition also reflects the Kingdom’s awareness of the importance of human rights in achieving sustainable development.
There are 47 seats in the UNHRC and elections are held annually for one third of the seats.
Aside from Bahrain, the other countries which were voted into the council were Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eritrea, Togo, Somalia, Bangladesh, Fiji, India, Philippines, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Argentina, Bahamas, Uruguay, Austria, Denmark and Italy.

Topics: Bahrain United Nations UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

Related

0
Middle-East
Bahrain’s parliament approves draft VAT law — BNA agency
0
Business & Economy
Bahrain introduces bankruptcy law in legal reform push

Latest updates

Women compete for the top spot in bowling in Alkhobar
0
Saudi film industry has growth potential: Top UK director
0
Egypt roadshow looks to tap Asian debt markets
0
New Balance opens store in Riyadh
0
Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.