RIYADH: Saudi Agriculture 2018, the international agriculture, water and agro-industry trade show, concluded with exhibitors and participants praising the success of the 37th edition in exploring emerging trends and developments.
The three-day event also offers a platform to promote the sector in line with the aims of Vision 2030 to enhance sustainable agriculture and rural-area development, and create new opportunities for employment, food security and balanced development.
“The experience at the 2018 edition was hugely successful because of the inclusion of the latest techniques in agricultural production, animal husbandry, organic farming and aquaculture,” said Mussa M. Al-Qahtani, manager of strategic planning at the Agricultural Development Fund.
He added that the event helps farmers and investors in the sector to bring new developments and technologies to the Kingdom, share experiences and obtain knowledge needed to find solutions to the problems the sector faces. In addition, the participation of government agricultural agencies helps to build partnerships and contribute to agricultural projects and the development of the agricultural sector.
Mazen O. Aljasser, the director general of marketing and communication for the Saudi Exports Development Authority, said that the organization had presented a lecture on “Opportunities in Dates Export,” highlighting the global market opportunities to encourage potential exporters and raise awareness of the importance of exports to business growth.
He described Saudi Agriculture as the largest event in the region dedicated to the sector, featuring participants from more than 33 countries. It attracts specialists in agriculture, engineers, farm owners, traders and others with interests in the sector and food security, he added.
Saudi Agriculture 2018 closes with praise from participants
Saudi Agriculture 2018 closes with praise from participants
- The event helps farmers and investors in the sector to bring new developments and technologies to the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Agriculture 2018, the international agriculture, water and agro-industry trade show, concluded with exhibitors and participants praising the success of the 37th edition in exploring emerging trends and developments.
3000-year-old relics discovered in KSA’s Jarash archaeological site
- Jarash, near Abha, is among the most important archaeological sites in Asir province
- The site is one of the most important in the history of the Arabian Peninsula
JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), has ordered the continuation of archaeological excavations at Jarash.
Excavation work will continue for 35 days with the participation of students from King Khalid University, said Mohammed Al-Umrah, director of the SCTH in the Asir region. Excavation teams at Jarash have discovered relics as old as 3,000 years.
Jarash, near Abha, is among the most important archaeological sites in Asir province. The site is one of the most important in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.
Recently, SCTH announced the registration of more than 53,000 historical artifacts and relics that it successfully managed to restore from inside and outside the Kingdom.
In 2011, Prince Sultan launched a campaign for retrieving national artifacts, including media and cultural programs and initiatives that aim to enlighten and inform citizens about the value of artifacts and the importance of returning them to the SCTH.